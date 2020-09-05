Hello Neighbor Free Download (v1.4) Full Version









Hello Neighbor Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Hello Neighbor was launched on Dec 8, 2017

About The Game

Hello Neighbor is a stealth horror sport about sneaking into your neighbor’s home to determine what horrible secrets and techniques he’s hiding within the basement. You play in opposition to a sophisticated AI that learns out of your each transfer. Really having fun with climbing by way of that yard window? Expect a bear lure there. Sneaking by way of the entrance door? There’ll be cameras there quickly. Trying to flee? The Neighbor will discover a shortcut and catch you.









How to Download & Install Hello Neighbor

Click the Download button under and try to be redirected to AddHaven. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and look ahead to it to complete. Once Hello Neighbor is finished downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Hello Neighbor v1.4.zip” (To do that you have to have WinRAR, which you will get right here). Double click on contained in the Hello Neighbor folder and run the exe software. Have enjoyable and play! Make certain to run the sport as administrator and should you get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the packages within the folder.

Hello Neighbor Free Download

Hello Neighbor (v1.4)

Size: 2.15 GB

System Requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and working system

OS: Windows 7 and up

Windows 7 and up Processor: i5 and up

i5 and up Memory: 6 GB RAM

6 GB RAM Graphics: GTX 770 and up

GTX 770 and up DirectX: Version 11

Version 11 Storage: 5 GB obtainable area

5 GB obtainable area Sound Card: Stereo. Play with good stereo.

DOWNLOAD NOW









