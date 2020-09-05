Hiveswap: Act 1 Free Download (v1.4) Full Version









Hiveswap: Act 1 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Hiveswap: Act 1 was launched on Sep 14, 2017

About The Game

Monsters within the yard. Monsters in the home. Monsters within the corridor, beating in your door. Your brother’s trapped in his treehouse, so he’s not gonna be a lot assist. You’re going to must get your self out of this. But the place did they arrive from? How are you imagined to take care of this? Well, actually not by cowering in your room. That’s for, uh, cowards. First issues first. You must open the door.









How to Download & Install Hiveswap: Act 1

Click the Download button under and try to be redirected to AddHaven. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and watch for it to complete. Once Hiveswap: Act 1 is finished downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to HIVESWAP.Act.1.v1.4.zip” (To do that you could have WinRAR, which you will get right here). Double click on contained in the Hiveswap: Act 1 folder and run the exe software. Have enjoyable and play! Make certain to run the sport as administrator and in the event you get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the packages within the folder.

Hiveswap: Act 1 Free Download

Click the obtain button under to begin Hiveswap: Act 1 Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the total model of the sport. Don’t overlook to run the sport as administrator.

System Requirements

OS: Windows XP/Vista/Windows 7/Windows 8/Windows 10

Windows XP/Vista/Windows 7/Windows 8/Windows 10 Processor: Dual core 2.2GHz+

Dual core 2.2GHz+ Memory: 4 GB RAM

4 GB RAM Graphics: 1 GB VRAM

1 GB VRAM Storage: 6 GB obtainable house

DOWNLOAD NOW









