    Honey Select 2 Free Download (v1.1.4 – R4) Full Version




    Honey Select 2 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Honey Select 2 was launched on May 29, 2020

    About The Game

    Honey Select 2: Libido. The sequel to Illusion’s 2016 launch of Honey Select will embody an identical premise of its predecessor during which you might be greeted by a brand new woman named Für who introduces you to a love resort the place you will discover the particular person of your desires. Feel free to spend candy and scorching moments along with your companions or be happy to fuck like animals and put them in conditions which your associate could or could not comply with. What’s identified: 11 character personalities at launch together with 1 distinctive character for Für, new outfits, extra intercourse positions and intercourse conditions, transferable characters from AI lady to HS2:L and vice versa, VR mode, Studio Neo Version 2.




    How to Download & Install Honey Select 2

    1. Click the Download button under and you have to be redirected to AddHaven.
    2. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and anticipate it to complete.
    3. Once Honey Select 2 is finished downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Honey.Select.2.Better.Repack.R4.zip” (To do that it’s essential to have WinRAR, which you may get right here).
    4. Double click on contained in the Honey Select 2 folder and run the exe software.
    5. Have enjoyable and play! Make certain to run the sport as administrator and in the event you get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the applications within the folder.

    Honey Select 2 Free Download

    Click the obtain button under to start out Honey Select 2 Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the complete model of the sport. Don’t neglect to run the sport as administrator.

    System Requirements

    • OS: Windows 7 or newer
    • Processor: Intel Core i3 or higher
    • Memory: 4 GB RAM
    • Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce 700 / RADEON R-200 or higher
    • DirectX: Version 10
    • Storage: 8 GB obtainable house

    DOWNLOAD NOW




