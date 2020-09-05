I Am Alive Free Download Full Version

Saturday, September 5, 2020
    About The Game

    After having conquered a whole lot of hundreds of die-hard survival fanatics and followers of darkish post-apocalyptic fictions on consoles, I Am Alive, the ground-breaking survival journey sport is lastly coming to PC digital platforms. I Am Alive casts the participant as a lone survivor in a plausible, darkish and insecure post-apocalyptic world. One 12 months after the Event, a worldwide cataclysmic occasion that wiped a lot of the human race, a person struggles for survival in a desolate metropolis as he tries to reunite together with his lengthy misplaced spouse and daughter.

    How to Download & Install I Am Alive

    1. Click the Download button beneath and you ought to be redirected to AddHaven.
    2. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and look forward to it to complete.
    3. Once I Am Alive is finished downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to I.Am.Alive.zip” (To do that it’s essential to have WinRAR, which you may get right here).
    4. Double click on contained in the I Am Alive folder and run the exe software.
    5. Have enjoyable and play! Make positive to run the sport as administrator and should you get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the packages within the folder.

    I Am Alive Free Download

    Note: The sport may say your GPU/OS isn’t supported, however simply click on “Yes” when it asks if you need to proceed anyway. The sport will launch and run completely afterwards.




    System Requirements

    • OS: Windows® XP SP3, Windows® Vista SP1 and Windows® 7
    • Processor: AMD Athlon™ 64 X2 3800+ / Intel® Pentium 4 630
    • Memory: 1024MB (Windows® XP), 2048MB (Windows® Vista or 7)
    • Graphics: Nvidia GeForce 8800 GT / ATI Radeon HD 2600XT
    • DirectX®: 9.0c
    • Hard Drive: 2GB
    • Sound: Any DirectX Compatible DirectX®: 9.0c
      *I Am Alive will not be designed to be appropriate with Crossfire and SLI setups. Be suggested that should you encounter efficiency points with I’m Alive, attempt quickly disabling SLI/Crossfire as a part of your troubleshooting.

