Saturday, September 5, 2020
    King’s Bounty: The Legend Free Download (v1.7) Full Version




    King’s Bounty: The Legend Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. King’s Bounty: The Legend was launched on Sep 23, 2008

    About The Game

    King’s Bounty: The Legend is an journey sport with tactical turn-based battles and role-playing parts. In a fairy story fantasy world of fearless knights, evil mages, smart kings and exquisite princesses the participant controls a hero. Leading their character via the sport world, exploring it, commanding armies in battle and engaging in numerous quests can imply nice reward or large defeats. Gameplay is split into two main sections: journey mode and battle mode. While enjoying in journey mode the gamer controls their character in real-time. With a number of courses obtainable in the beginning of a brand new sport, the participant strikes via the journey map looking for numerous treasures, preventing monsters and engaging in quests tasked to him by the native stewards. Once in battle mode the gamer assumes the position of a conflict chief, main his troops in tactical turn-based fight. Battles happen on land or sea, in dungeons or castles and even in some objects! The hero himself doesn’t take part within the fight, however can help his troops by casting spells or summoning totally different creatures.




    How to Download & Install King’s Bounty: The Legend

    1. Click the Download button beneath and you have to be redirected to AddHaven.
    2. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and anticipate it to complete.
    3. Once King’s Bounty: The Legend is completed downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Kings.Bounty.The.Legend.zip” (To do that you have to have WinRAR, which you will get right here).
    4. Double click on contained in the King’s Bounty: The Legend folder and run the exe software.
    5. Have enjoyable and play! Make certain to run the sport as administrator and should you get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the applications within the folder.

    King’s Bounty: The Legend Free Download

    Click the obtain button beneath to begin King’s Bounty: The Legend Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the total model of the sport. Don’t overlook to run the sport as administrator.

    System Requirements

    • OS: Windows® XP/Vista™ 32-bit
    • Processor: Intel Pentium® 4 2.6 GHz or Athlon 64 +2800 (Intel Pentium 4 3.0 GHz or Athlon 64 +3200 beneficial)
    • Memory: 1 GB RAM below XP and a couple of GB RAM below Vista (2GB beneficial)
    • Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce 6800 256MB or ATI Radeon X800 256MB or higher (NVIDIA GeForce 7900 512MB or ATI Radeon X1900 512MB or higher beneficial)
    • Sound: DirectX model 9.0c-compatible sound card
    • Hard Drive: 5.5 GB
    • DirectX®: DirectX model 9.0c (included) or greater
    • Input Devices: OS-supported keyboard and mouse

    DOWNLOAD NOW




