La-Mulana 2 Free Download (v1.7.7.1) Full Version









La-Mulana 2 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. La-Mulana 2 was launched on Jul 30, 2018

About The Game

La-Mulana 2 options sprawling historic ruins, mind-boggling mysteries, untold numbers of things, and horrible enemies combining to type what’s presumably the right Metroidvania-style “archaeological ruin exploration action game”. In La-Mulana 2, you tackle the function of Lumisa Kosugi – daughter of the earlier title’s hero – as she explores the traditional ruins of La-Mulana, mentioned to be the cradle of human civilization. Desperate to search out the reason for the quite a few current appearances of monsters from the ruins, Lumisa heads to the “other” La-Mulana: the ruins often called Eg-Lana. Explore the huge ruins comprising a number of subject maps, remedy mysteries and riddles utilizing the stone tablets and messages you uncover alongside the way in which, and take out big monsters often called “Guardians” as you make your solution to the deepest depths of the ruins. You gained’t consider the superior thriller of Eg-Lana awaiting you on the finish of your journey. Mulana was often called a “Metroidvania”-style sport (a 2D motion platformer with an emphasis on non-linear exploration). That mentioned, the actual core of the sport is in deciphering the riddles scattered all through the sport, and fixing the puzzles that exist as a part of the ruins. As with its predecessor, La-Mulana 2 won’t characteristic a tutorial or a long-winded sidekick. As a seasoned explorer, it’s as much as you to find the secrets and techniques hidden throughout the ruins and discover the reality by yourself.









How to Download & Install La-Mulana 2

Click the Download button under and you ought to be redirected to AddHaven. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and look ahead to it to complete. Once La-Mulana 2 is finished downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to La-Mulana.2.v1.7.7.1.zip” (To do that you have to have WinRAR, which you will get right here). Double click on contained in the La-Mulana 2 folder and run the exe software. Have enjoyable and play! Make certain to run the sport as administrator and in the event you get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the packages within the folder.

La-Mulana 2 Free Download

Click the obtain button under to begin La-Mulana 2 Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the total model of the sport. Don’t overlook to run the sport as administrator.

System Requirements

OS: Windows 7 (64-bit)

Windows 7 (64-bit) Processor: Intel(R) Core(TM) i5 2.3GHz or above

Intel(R) Core(TM) i5 2.3GHz or above Memory: 4 GB RAM

4 GB RAM Graphics: Graphic board with a minimum of 1GB of VRAM

Graphic board with a minimum of 1GB of VRAM DirectX: Version 11

Version 11 Storage: 4 GB accessible area

DOWNLOAD NOW









