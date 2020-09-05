Lakeview Valley Free Download (v1.2.6) Full Version









Lakeview Valley Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Lakeview Valley was launched on Oct 22, 2019

About The Game

Murder rpg set within the shady city of Lakeview Valley. See the way you’ll do as a brand new dwelling proprietor within the Valley, the place everybody appears to have a secret. Become the toast of the city or succumb to your darkish needs. The selection is yours. But nonetheless you select to play, beware… There is one thing evil lurking beneath the floor…

How to Download & Install Lakeview Valley

Click the Download button under and you have to be redirected to AddHaven. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and look forward to it to complete. Once Lakeview Valley is finished downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Lakeview.Valley.v1.2.6.zip” (To do that you should have WinRAR, which you may get right here). Double click on contained in the Lakeview Valley folder and run the exe utility. Have enjoyable and play! Make certain to run the sport as administrator and if you happen to get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the packages within the folder.

Lakeview Valley Free Download

Click the obtain button under to begin Lakeview Valley Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the complete model of the sport. Don’t overlook to run the sport as administrator.









System Requirements

OS: Windows 10, 7, XP

Windows 10, 7, XP Processor: 1.2GHz processor

1.2GHz processor Memory: 512 MB RAM

512 MB RAM Graphics: DirectX 8-compatible graphics card with a minimum of 32MB of video reminiscence

DirectX 8-compatible graphics card with a minimum of 32MB of video reminiscence DirectX: Version 11

Version 11 Storage: 1 GB out there area

1 GB out there area Additional Notes: Microsoft Xbox 360 Controller or Direct Input suitable controller

DOWNLOAD NOW









