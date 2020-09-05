Saturday, September 5, 2020
More
    Home Games
    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

    Latest Posts

    Games

    La-Mulana 2 Free Download (v1.7.7.1) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    La-Mulana 2 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. La-Mulana 2 was launched on Jul 30, 2018About The GameLa-Mulana 2 options sprawling...
    Read more
    Games

    Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 2 Free Download (v1.02) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Legacy Of Kain: Soul Reaver 2 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Legacy Of Kain: Soul Reaver 2 was launched on...
    Read more
    Games

    Koikatu! / Koikatsu! Free Download (v5.1 – RX6) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Koikatu! / Koikatsu Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Koikatu! / Koikatsu was launched on Apr 27, 2018About The GameKoikatu! (コイカツ！ in...
    Read more
    Games

    Lobotomy Corporation | Monster Management Simulation Free Download (v1.0.2.13e) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Lobotomy Corporation | Monster Management Simulation Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Lobotomy Corporation | Monster Management Simulation was launched on...
    Read more

    Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 2 Free Download (v1.02) Full Version




    Legacy Of Kain: Soul Reaver 2 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Legacy Of Kain: Soul Reaver 2 was launched on Nov 20, 2001

    About The Game

    In this sequel to the critically acclaimed Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver, reassume the function of Raziel, and journey again by way of the currents of time into numerous eras of Nosgoth’s previous in your relentless pursuit of Kain. Encounter new enemies as you unearth the mysteries of Nosgoth’s historic races, and expose the schemes behind the corruption of the Pillars, and the vampire genocide.




    How to Download & Install Legacy Of Kain: Soul Reaver 2

    1. Click the Download button under and you need to be redirected to AddHaven.
    2. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and look ahead to it to complete.
    3. Once Legacy Of Kain: Soul Reaver 2 is finished downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Legacy.of.Kain.Soul.Reaver.2.zip” (To do that you have to have WinRAR, which you will get right here).
    4. Double click on contained in the Legacy Of Kain: Soul Reaver 2 folder and run the exe software.
    5. Have enjoyable and play! Make certain to run the sport as administrator and if you happen to get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the packages within the folder.

    Legacy Of Kain: Soul Reaver 2 Free Download

    Click the obtain button under to start out Legacy Of Kain: Soul Reaver 2 Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the total model of the sport. Don’t overlook to run the sport as administrator.

    System Requirements

    • OS:Windows XP / Windows Vista / Windows 7
    • Processor:1.8 GHz Processor
    • Memory:512 MB RAM
    • Graphics:3D graphics card suitable with DirectX 7
    • DirectX®:9.0
    • Hard Drive:2 GB HD house

    DOWNLOAD NOW




    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

    RELATED ARTICLES

    Games

    La-Mulana 2 Free Download (v1.7.7.1) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    La-Mulana 2 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. La-Mulana 2 was launched on Jul 30, 2018About The GameLa-Mulana 2 options sprawling...
    Read more
    Games

    Koikatu! / Koikatsu! Free Download (v5.1 – RX6) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Koikatu! / Koikatsu Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Koikatu! / Koikatsu was launched on Apr 27, 2018About The GameKoikatu! (コイカツ！ in...
    Read more
    Games

    Lobotomy Corporation | Monster Management Simulation Free Download (v1.0.2.13e) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Lobotomy Corporation | Monster Management Simulation Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Lobotomy Corporation | Monster Management Simulation was launched on...
    Read more
    Games

    Love Wish Free Download (Uncensored) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Love Wish Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Love Wish was launched on Jan 13, 2020About The GameLove Wish is a...
    Read more
    Games

    Medal Of Honor: Warfighter Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Medal Of Honor: Warfighter Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Medal Of Honor: Warfighter was launched on Oct 13, 2012About The...
    Read more

    Latest Posts

    Games

    La-Mulana 2 Free Download (v1.7.7.1) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    La-Mulana 2 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. La-Mulana 2 was launched on Jul 30, 2018About The GameLa-Mulana 2 options sprawling...
    Read more
    Games

    Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 2 Free Download (v1.02) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Legacy Of Kain: Soul Reaver 2 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Legacy Of Kain: Soul Reaver 2 was launched on...
    Read more
    Games

    Koikatu! / Koikatsu! Free Download (v5.1 – RX6) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Koikatu! / Koikatsu Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Koikatu! / Koikatsu was launched on Apr 27, 2018About The GameKoikatu! (コイカツ！ in...
    Read more
    Games

    Lobotomy Corporation | Monster Management Simulation Free Download (v1.0.2.13e) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Lobotomy Corporation | Monster Management Simulation Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Lobotomy Corporation | Monster Management Simulation was launched on...
    Read more

    Don't Miss

    Games

    Hydroneer Free Download (v1.3.6) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Hydroneer Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Hydroneer was launched on May 8, 2020About The GameHow to Download & Install HydroneerClick the...
    Read more
    Games

    Hunting Simulator 2 Free Download (v1.0.0.141 & DLC) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Hunting Simulator 2 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Hunting Simulator 2 was launched on Jul 16, 2020About The GameHow to Download...
    Read more
    Games

    House Party Free Download (v0.17.1) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    House Party Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. House Party was launched on Jun 30, 2017About The GameHouse Party, in its...
    Read more
    Games

    House On The Hill Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    House On The Hill Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. House On The Hill was launched on Jul 29, 2020About The...
    Read more
    Games

    Hot Dogs, Horseshoes & Hand Grenades Free Download (Alpha 1) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Hot Dogs, Horseshoes & Hand Grenades Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Hot Dogs, Horseshoes & Hand Grenades was launched on...
    Read more

    Stay in touch

    To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

    EDITOR PICKS

    POPULAR POSTS

    POPULAR CATEGORY

    © The Goa Spotlight 2020