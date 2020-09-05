Saturday, September 5, 2020
    Maid of Sker Free Download Full Version




    Brave the nightmares of the Quiet Ones. Do not panic…don’t even breathe! Maid of Sker is a first-person survival horror, set in a distant resort with a gory and macabre historical past from British folklore. Armed with solely a defensive sound gadget, you’ll utilise stealth ways to keep away from loss of life amongst a cult of sound-based AI enemies. Set in 1898 and impressed by the haunting Welsh story of Elisabeth Williams, this can be a story of a household empire pushed by torture, slavery, piracy and a supernatural thriller that suffocates the grounds of the resort. Created and developed by Wales Interactive with a plot crafted by the writing expertise and designers behind the likes of SOMA, Don’t Knock Twice and Battlefield 1.




