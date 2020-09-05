Medal of Honor: Pacific Assault Free Download Full Version









Medal of Honor: Pacific Assault Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Medal of Honor: Pacific Assault was launched on Nov 4, 2004

About The Game

Medal of Honor Pacific Assault places you within the boots of a WWII soldier within the Pacific Theater of Operations. As Marine Private Tommy Conlin, you have to survive the devastating assault on Pearl Harbor after which be a part of the Allied campaign to defeat Imperial Japan’s bloody conquest of the Pacific. From the assault at Pearl Harbor to the pivotal battle towards Japanese Forces at Tarawa Island, Medal of Honor Pacific Assault offers PC avid gamers a way of the braveness it took to endure and overcome the Japanese risk in WWII and struggle for VICTORY within the Pacific.









How to Download & Install Medal of Honor: Pacific Assault

Click the Download button under and try to be redirected to AddHaven. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and await it to complete. Once Medal of Honor: Pacific Assault is finished downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Medal.of.Honor.Pacific.Assault.zip” (To do that you have to have WinRAR, which you may get right here). Double click on contained in the Medal of Honor: Pacific Assault folder and run the exe software. Have enjoyable and play! Make certain to run the sport as administrator and when you get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the applications within the folder.

System Requirements

OS: Windows XP / Vista / 7 / 8 / 10

Windows XP / Vista / 7 / 8 / 10 Processor: Pentium 4 @ 1.5 GHz or Equivalent

Pentium 4 @ 1.5 GHz or Equivalent Memory: 512 MB RAM

512 MB RAM Graphics: GPU with 64 MB of VRAM or extra

GPU with 64 MB of VRAM or extra DirectX: Version 8.1

Version 8.1 Storage: 3 GB out there house

