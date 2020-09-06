Sunday, September 6, 2020
More
    Home Games
    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

    Latest Posts

    Games

    Rain World Free Download (v1.5) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Rain World Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Rain World was launched on Mar 28, 2017About The GameYou are a slugcat....
    Read more
    Games

    Raging Loop Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Raging Loop Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Raging Loop was launched on Aug 23, 2017About The GameImmerse your self in...
    Read more
    Games

    RAGE Free Download (Complete Edition) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    RAGE Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. RAGE was launched on Oct 3, 2011About The GameHow to Download & Install RAGEClick...
    Read more
    Games

    Raft Free Download (Incl. Update 11) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Raft Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Raft was launched on May 23, 2018About The GameYour mission is to outlive an...
    Read more

    Raft Free Download (Incl. Update 11) Full Version




    Raft Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Raft was launched on May 23, 2018

    About The Game

    Your mission is to outlive an epic oceanic journey throughout a deadly sea! Gather particles to outlive, increase your raft and be cautious of the hazards of the ocean! Trapped on a small raft with nothing however a hook manufactured from previous plastic, gamers awake on an enormous, blue ocean completely alone and with no land in sight! With a dry throat and an empty abdomen, survival is not going to be straightforward! Raft throws you into an epic journey out on the massive open sea, with the target to remain alive, collect sources and construct your self a floating residence worthy of survival. Resources are robust to return by at sea: Players must be sure that to catch no matter particles floats by utilizing their trusty hook and when doable, scavenge the reefs beneath the waves and the islands above. However, thirst and starvation isn’t the one hazard within the ocean… be careful for the man- consuming shark decided to finish your voyage!




    How to Download & Install Raft

    1. Click the Download button under and you have to be redirected to AddHaven.
    2. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and anticipate it to complete.
    3. Once Raft is finished downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Raft.Incl.Update.11.zip” (To do that it’s essential to have WinRAR, which you will get right here).
    4. Double click on contained in the Raft folder and run the exe utility.
    5. Have enjoyable and play! Make positive to run the sport as administrator and for those who get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the applications within the folder.

    Raft Free Download

    Raft (Incl. Update 11)
    Size: 1.13 GB

    System Requirements

    • Requires a 64-bit processor and working system
    • OS: Windows 7 or later
    • Processor: 2.6 GHz Dual Core or comparable
    • Memory: 4 GB RAM
    • Graphics: GeForce GTX 500 collection or comparable
    • DirectX: Version 11
    • Storage: 3 GB obtainable house

    DOWNLOAD NOW




    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

    RELATED ARTICLES

    Games

    Rain World Free Download (v1.5) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Rain World Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Rain World was launched on Mar 28, 2017About The GameYou are a slugcat....
    Read more
    Games

    Raging Loop Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Raging Loop Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Raging Loop was launched on Aug 23, 2017About The GameImmerse your self in...
    Read more
    Games

    RAGE Free Download (Complete Edition) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    RAGE Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. RAGE was launched on Oct 3, 2011About The GameHow to Download & Install RAGEClick...
    Read more
    Games

    Receiver Free Download (v09.15.2019) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Receiver Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Receiver was launched on Apr 29, 2013About The GameReceiver was created for the 7-day...
    Read more
    Games

    Screencheat Free Download (v3.3.0) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    screencheat Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Screencheat was launched on Oct 21, 2014About The GameHow to Download & Install ScreencheatClick the...
    Read more

    Latest Posts

    Games

    Rain World Free Download (v1.5) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Rain World Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Rain World was launched on Mar 28, 2017About The GameYou are a slugcat....
    Read more
    Games

    Raging Loop Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Raging Loop Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Raging Loop was launched on Aug 23, 2017About The GameImmerse your self in...
    Read more
    Games

    RAGE Free Download (Complete Edition) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    RAGE Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. RAGE was launched on Oct 3, 2011About The GameHow to Download & Install RAGEClick...
    Read more
    Games

    Raft Free Download (Incl. Update 11) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Raft Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Raft was launched on May 23, 2018About The GameYour mission is to outlive an...
    Read more

    Don't Miss

    Games

    Rollercoaster Tycoon 3: Platinum Free Download (GOG) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Rollercoaster Tycoon 3: Platinum Free Download PC Game GOG in direct hyperlink. Rollercoaster Tycoon 3: Platinum was launched on Oct 26, 2006About The...
    Read more
    Games

    Saint Seiya: Soldiers’ Soul Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Saint Seiya: Soldiers’ Soul Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Saint Seiya: Soldiers’ Soul was launched on Nov 27, 2015About The...
    Read more
    Games

    夕生 Halflight Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Halflight Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Halflight was launched on Apr 1, 2020About The GameHow to Download & Install HalflightClick the...
    Read more
    Games

    ZOMBI Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Zombi Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. ZOMBI was launched on Aug 18, 2015About The GameHow to Download & Install ZOMBIClick...
    Read more
    Games

    Guns, Gore And Cannoli 2 Free Download (v1.0.8) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Guns, Gore And Cannoli 2 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Guns, Gore And Cannoli 2 was launched on Mar 2,...
    Read more

    Stay in touch

    To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

    EDITOR PICKS

    POPULAR POSTS

    POPULAR CATEGORY

    © The Goa Spotlight 2020