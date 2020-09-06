Sunday, September 6, 2020
More
    Home Games
    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

    Latest Posts

    Games

    Rebel Galaxy Outlaw Free Download (v1.18) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Rebel Galaxy Outlaw Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Rebel Galaxy Outlaw was launched on Aug 13, 2019About The GameOut of...
    Read more
    Games

    Reassembly Free Download (v02.02.2020) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Reassembly Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Reassembly was launched on Feb 19, 2015About The GameHow to Download & Install ReassemblyClick the...
    Read more
    Games

    Real Boxing Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Real Boxing Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Real Boxing was launched on Jul 2, 2014About The GameReal Boxing brings you...
    Read more
    Games

    RC Simulation 2.0 Free Download (v0.906) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    RC Simulation 2.0 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. RC Simulation 2.0 was launched on Jul 16, 2018About The GameRC Simulation...
    Read more

    Rayman Legends Free Download (v1.3.140380) Full Version




    Rayman Legends Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Rayman Legends was launched on Sep 3, 2013

    About The Game

    Michel Ancel, the celebrated creator of Rayman, Beyond Good & Evil, and the Raving Rabbids, returns to unleash his progressive creativity on this new entry into the Rayman® franchise. When Rayman, Globox, and the Teensies uncover a mysterious tent stuffed with fascinating work, they’re immediately transported to a sequence of legendary new worlds!  Join them as they run, bounce, and slap their approach by every world to get house, save the day, and uncover the secrets and techniques of the legendary work!

    How to Download & Install Rayman Legends

    1. Click the Download button under and try to be redirected to AddHaven.
    2. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and look ahead to it to complete.
    3. Once Rayman Legends is completed downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Rayman.Legends.zip” (To do that you should have WinRAR, which you will get right here).
    4. Double click on contained in the Rayman Legends folder and run the exe utility.
    5. Have enjoyable and play! Make positive to run the sport as administrator and when you get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the packages within the folder.

    Rayman Legends Free Download

    Click the obtain button under to start out Rayman Legends Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the total model of the sport. Don’t neglect to run the sport as administrator.




    System Requirements

    • OS: Windows XP SP3 or Windows Vista SP2 or Windows 7 SP1 or Windows 8 (each 32/64bit variations)
    • Processor: Intel Pentium IV @ 3.0 GHz or AMD Athlon64 3000 + @ 1.8 GHz
    • Memory: 2 GB RAM
    • Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce 6800GT or AMD Radeon X1950 Pro (256MB VRAM with Shader Model 3.0 or greater)
    • Storage: 6 GB obtainable house
    • Sound Card: DirectX Compatible Sound Card with newest drivers
    • Additional Notes: Windows-compatible keyboard and mouse required, non-obligatory Microsoft XBOX360 controller or appropriate

    DOWNLOAD NOW




    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

    RELATED ARTICLES

    Games

    Rebel Galaxy Outlaw Free Download (v1.18) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Rebel Galaxy Outlaw Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Rebel Galaxy Outlaw was launched on Aug 13, 2019About The GameOut of...
    Read more
    Games

    Reassembly Free Download (v02.02.2020) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Reassembly Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Reassembly was launched on Feb 19, 2015About The GameHow to Download & Install ReassemblyClick the...
    Read more
    Games

    Real Boxing Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Real Boxing Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Real Boxing was launched on Jul 2, 2014About The GameReal Boxing brings you...
    Read more
    Games

    RC Simulation 2.0 Free Download (v0.906) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    RC Simulation 2.0 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. RC Simulation 2.0 was launched on Jul 16, 2018About The GameRC Simulation...
    Read more
    Games

    Rayman Raving Rabbids Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Rayman Raving Rabbids Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Rayman Raving Rabbids was launched on Mar 27, 2007About The GameHordes of...
    Read more

    Latest Posts

    Games

    Rebel Galaxy Outlaw Free Download (v1.18) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Rebel Galaxy Outlaw Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Rebel Galaxy Outlaw was launched on Aug 13, 2019About The GameOut of...
    Read more
    Games

    Reassembly Free Download (v02.02.2020) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Reassembly Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Reassembly was launched on Feb 19, 2015About The GameHow to Download & Install ReassemblyClick the...
    Read more
    Games

    Real Boxing Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Real Boxing Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Real Boxing was launched on Jul 2, 2014About The GameReal Boxing brings you...
    Read more
    Games

    RC Simulation 2.0 Free Download (v0.906) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    RC Simulation 2.0 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. RC Simulation 2.0 was launched on Jul 16, 2018About The GameRC Simulation...
    Read more

    Don't Miss

    Games

    RUSH: A Disney PIXAR Adventure Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    RUSH: A Disney PIXAR Adventure Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. RUSH: A Disney PIXAR Adventure was launched on Sep 14,...
    Read more
    Games

    R.U.S.E Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    R.U.S.E Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. R.U.S.E was launched on Sep 7, 2010About The GameR.U.S.E is a Real-time Strategy (RTS)...
    Read more
    Games

    Runespell: Overture Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Runespell: Overture Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Runespell: Overture was launched on Jul 20, 2011About The GameHow to Download & Install...
    Read more
    Games

    Rugby 20 Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Rugby 20 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Rugby 20 was launched on Jan 23, 2020About The GamePlay with the most...
    Read more
    Games

    RPG Maker MV Free Download (v1.6.1) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    RPG Maker MV Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. RPG Maker MV was launched on Oct 23, 2015About The GameFor years,...
    Read more

    Stay in touch

    To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

    EDITOR PICKS

    POPULAR POSTS

    POPULAR CATEGORY

    © The Goa Spotlight 2020