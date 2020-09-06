Rebel Galaxy Outlaw Free Download (v1.18) Full Version









Rebel Galaxy Outlaw Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Rebel Galaxy Outlaw was launched on Aug 13, 2019

About The Game

Out of money, out of luck, out on the perimeter. Juno Markev has a killer to tail, a debt to pay, and extra hassle headed her method. Rebel Galaxy Outlaw takes place in a greasy, blue-collar world of outlaws, truckers, cops and thieves. Strap into quite a lot of spacecraft, settle a rating in a dirty space-bar over a recreation of 8-ball, rock out to over 24 hours of music, and have interaction in white-knuckle dogfights. In the Dodge Sector it’s exhausting to get by – and even tougher to get even.

System Requirements

OS: Windows 7, Windows Vista, Windows 8, Windows 10

Windows 7, Windows Vista, Windows 8, Windows 10 Processor: Intel® Core™ 2 Duo 2.4 GHz, AMD Athlon™ X2 2.8 GHz, or greater

Intel® Core™ 2 Duo 2.4 GHz, AMD Athlon™ X2 2.8 GHz, or greater Memory: 2 GB RAM

2 GB RAM Graphics: Shader Model 4.0, 1GB VRam

Shader Model 4.0, 1GB VRam DirectX: Version 11

Version 11 Storage: 20 GB accessible area

20 GB accessible area Sound Card: DirectX 9.0c-compatible, 16-bit

