    Receiver Free Download (v09.15.2019) Full Version




    Receiver Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Receiver was launched on Apr 29, 2013

    About The Game

    Receiver was created for the 7-day FPS problem to discover gun dealing with mechanics, randomized ranges, and unordered storytelling. Armed solely with a handgun and an audio cassette participant, you could uncover the secrets and techniques of the Mindkill in a constructing advanced infested with automated turrets and hovering shock drones.




    How to Download & Install Receiver

    1. Click the Download button under and try to be redirected to AddHaven.
    2. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and await it to complete.
    3. Once Receiver is finished downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Receiver.v.09.15.2019.zip” (To do that you could have WinRAR, which you may get right here).
    4. Double click on contained in the Receiver folder and run the exe utility.
    5. Have enjoyable and play! Make positive to run the sport as administrator and in the event you get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the packages within the folder.

    Receiver Free Download

    Click the obtain button under to begin Receiver Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the complete model of the sport. Don’t neglect to run the sport as administrator.

    System Requirements

    • OS:Windows XP
    • Processor:2.0 GHz
    • Memory:1 GB RAM
    • Graphics:Passmark G3D 250+
    • Hard Drive:150 MB HD house

    DOWNLOAD NOW




