Sunday, September 6, 2020
    Remember Me Free Download Full Version




    Remember Me Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Remember Me was launched on Jun 3, 2013

    About The Game

    Neo-Paris. 2084. Personal reminiscences can now be digitized, purchased, offered and traded. The final remnants of privateness and intimacy have been swept away in what seems to be a logical development of the explosive development of social networks originally of the twenty first century. The residents themselves have accepted this surveillance society in alternate for the consolation solely good expertise can present. This reminiscence economic system provides immense energy over society to only a handful of individuals. Remember Me™ is a third individual motion journey the place gamers tackle the position of Nilin, a former elite reminiscence hunter with the power to interrupt into individuals’s minds and steal and even alter their reminiscences. The authorities, scared of her data and capabilities arrested Nilin and wiped her reminiscence clear. After her escape from jail, Nilin units out on a mission to get better her id, helped by her final and solely pal. This seek for her previous results in her being hunted by the very folks that created this surveillance society.




    How to Download & Install Remember Me

    1. Click the Download button beneath and you have to be redirected to AddHaven.
    2. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and look forward to it to complete.
    3. Once Remember Me is finished downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Remember.Me.zip” (To do that it’s essential to have WinRAR, which you will get right here).
    4. Double click on contained in the Remember Me folder and run the exe software.
    5. Have enjoyable and play! Make positive to run the sport as administrator and for those who get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the applications within the folder.

    Remember Me Free Download

    Click the obtain button beneath to start out Remember Me Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the complete model of the sport. Don’t overlook to run the sport as administrator.

    System Requirements

    • OS:Windows Vista®/XP, Windows 7, Windows 8
    • Processor:Intel® CoreTM2 Duo 2.4 Ghz or higher, AMD Athlon™ X2 2.8 Ghz or higher
    • Memory:2 GB RAM
    • Graphics:NVIDIA® GeForce® 8800GTS or higher, ATI Radeon™ HD 3850 or higher
    • Hard Drive:9 GB HD house
    • Sound:Standard audio machine
    • Other Requirements:Broadband Internet connection

