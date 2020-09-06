Road Redemption Free Download (Incl. ALL DLC’s) Full Version









Road Redemption Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Road Redemption was launched on Oct 4, 2018

About The Game

Road Redemption is an motion racing sport the place you lead your motorbike gang on an epic journey throughout the nation in a brutal driving fight journey. Earn cash by finishing races, assassinations, robberies, and different challenges in your path. As you acquire loot, you’ll improve your character, your bike, and your weapons. Driving a bike at 100 mph whereas making an attempt to hit somebody with a pipe is harmful, and dying can come shortly. Fortunately, each time you die, all of the expertise you’ve collected can be utilized to improve your character, your bike, and your weapons. In the multiplayer mode, you’ll be able to work with your pals or set free some highway rage on them. It’s as much as you. Road Redemption takes place in a post-apocalyptic world, dominated by a brutal dictator. Fans of Mad Max will really feel proper at dwelling right here. After years of bloody avenue warfare, the nation’s biker gangs have settled into an uneasy truce. This interval of peace is interrupted when the chief of the nation’s richest weapons cartel is assassinated, and a $15,000,000 bounty is placed on the mysterious murderer’s head. It’s as much as you and your fellow gang members to chase down the murderer and declare this prize, however you’ll need to drive by enemy territory to take action. Every biker within the nation desires a bit of that $15,000,000 bounty, they usually received’t hesitate to take out those that get of their method.









System Requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and working system

OS: Windows XP, Vista

8 GB RAM Graphics: DirectX 9-compatible graphics card with no less than 1.5GB of video reminiscence

Version 9.0 Storage: 1000 MB out there area

