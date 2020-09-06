Rollercoaster Tycoon 3: Platinum Free Download (GOG) Full Version









Rollercoaster Tycoon 3: Platinum Free Download PC Game GOG in direct hyperlink. Rollercoaster Tycoon 3: Platinum was launched on Oct 26, 2006

About The Game

Rollercoaster Tycoon 3 Platinum combines the thrill of rollercoasters with the enjoyable of nice technique sim. RCT3 Platinum combines the curler coaster theme park enjoyable of the Roller Coaster Tycoon 3 with included growth packs Soaked! and Wild! Now get pleasure from extra choices than ever. Build your individual water slide or create your individual safari with actual animals. Watch visitor reactions to your final theme park!

System Requirements

Supported OS: Windows 2000/XP

Processor: Pentium® III 733 MHz or appropriate (Pentium® 4 1.2 GHz or appropriate really useful)

Memory: 128 MB RAM; 256 MB for XP (256 MB; 384 MB for XP really useful)

Graphics: Any ATI Radeon™ or GeForce™ 2 with 32MB or larger; or different video card with 32MB and {hardware} T&L (ATI Radeon™ 64 MB SDR or GeForce™ 2 Pro or different video card with 64 MB or extra reminiscence and {hardware} T&L really useful)

DirectX Version: DirectX® model 9 (included) or larger

Sound: Windows® 2000/XP-compatible 16-bit sound card

Hard Drive: 600 MB free

