Rollercoaster Tycoon Classic Free Download (v2.12.110) Full Version









Rollercoaster Tycoon Classic Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Rollercoaster Tycoon Classic was launched on Sep 28, 2017

About The Game

RollerCoaster Tycoon® Classic™ is a brand new RCT expertise, remastered in 2017 by franchise creator Chris Sawyer to mix the very best options from two of essentially the most profitable and beloved RCT video games within the collection’ historical past – RollerCoaster Tycoon® and RollerCoaster Tycoon® 2. Roller Coaster Tycoon Classic additionally comes full with the Toolkit, Wacky Worlds, and Time Twister enlargement packs! Create and run wonderful parks full of essentially the most outrageous rides conceivable. RCT Classic features a combination of genuine playability, depth of gameplay and distinctive graphical model of Chris Sawyer’s authentic best-selling RollerCoaster Tycoon® PC Games. Packed with content material, gamers can get pleasure from designing and constructing curler coasters and rides, landscaping parks and managing the workers and funds to maintain their visitors glad and the cash flowing in. Can you change into the following RollerCoaster Tycoon?









System Requirements

OS: Windows 7

Processor: Intel 2.16Ghz or AMD equivalent

Memory: 4 GB RAM

Graphics: OpenGL 2

Storage: 360 MB available space

