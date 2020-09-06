Sunday, September 6, 2020
More
    Home Games
    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

    Latest Posts

    Games

    Rust Free Download (Incl. Multiplayer) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Rust Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Rust was launched on Feb 8, 2018About The GameThe solely intention in Rust is...
    Read more
    Games

    RUSH: A Disney PIXAR Adventure Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    RUSH: A Disney PIXAR Adventure Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. RUSH: A Disney PIXAR Adventure was launched on Sep 14,...
    Read more
    Games

    R.U.S.E Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    R.U.S.E Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. R.U.S.E was launched on Sep 7, 2010About The GameR.U.S.E is a Real-time Strategy (RTS)...
    Read more
    Games

    Runespell: Overture Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Runespell: Overture Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Runespell: Overture was launched on Jul 20, 2011About The GameHow to Download & Install...
    Read more

    Roundguard Free Download Full Version




    Roundguard Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Roundguard was launched on Mar 13, 2020

    About The Game

    An all-round bouncy journey! If you’re keen on roguelikes & Peggle, then Roundguard is for you. Castle Springbottom is underneath assault and it’s as much as the Roundguard to avoid wasting the king and — extra importantly — get well his gold! Fling your hero into the face of hazard and bounce off hordes of dangerously cute monsters to succeed in the underside of the dungeon. You solely have one life, so that you’ll have to discover ways to navigate the dungeon’s hazards, grasp your hero’s expertise, and make strategic selections if you happen to hope to defeat the ultimate boss. But don’t fear, the Roundguard at all times bounces again!




    How to Download & Install Roundguard

    1. Click the Download button under and you need to be redirected to AddHaven.
    2. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and await it to complete.
    3. Once Roundguard is completed downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Roundguard.zip” (To do that you should have WinRAR, which you will get right here).
    4. Double click on contained in the Roundguard folder and run the exe utility.
    5. Have enjoyable and play! Make positive to run the sport as administrator and if you happen to get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the packages within the folder.

    Roundguard Free Download

    Click the obtain button under to start out Roundguard Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the total model of the sport. Don’t neglect to run the sport as administrator.

    System Requirements

    • OS: Windows 7 or later
    • Processor: 1.85 GHz Dual Core
    • Memory: 1 GB RAM
    • Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 5000 or higher
    • Storage: 300 MB out there area

    DOWNLOAD NOW




    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

    RELATED ARTICLES

    Games

    Rust Free Download (Incl. Multiplayer) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Rust Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Rust was launched on Feb 8, 2018About The GameThe solely intention in Rust is...
    Read more
    Games

    RUSH: A Disney PIXAR Adventure Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    RUSH: A Disney PIXAR Adventure Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. RUSH: A Disney PIXAR Adventure was launched on Sep 14,...
    Read more
    Games

    R.U.S.E Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    R.U.S.E Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. R.U.S.E was launched on Sep 7, 2010About The GameR.U.S.E is a Real-time Strategy (RTS)...
    Read more
    Games

    Runespell: Overture Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Runespell: Overture Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Runespell: Overture was launched on Jul 20, 2011About The GameHow to Download & Install...
    Read more
    Games

    Rugby 20 Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Rugby 20 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Rugby 20 was launched on Jan 23, 2020About The GamePlay with the most...
    Read more

    Latest Posts

    Games

    Rust Free Download (Incl. Multiplayer) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Rust Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Rust was launched on Feb 8, 2018About The GameThe solely intention in Rust is...
    Read more
    Games

    RUSH: A Disney PIXAR Adventure Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    RUSH: A Disney PIXAR Adventure Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. RUSH: A Disney PIXAR Adventure was launched on Sep 14,...
    Read more
    Games

    R.U.S.E Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    R.U.S.E Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. R.U.S.E was launched on Sep 7, 2010About The GameR.U.S.E is a Real-time Strategy (RTS)...
    Read more
    Games

    Runespell: Overture Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Runespell: Overture Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Runespell: Overture was launched on Jul 20, 2011About The GameHow to Download & Install...
    Read more

    Don't Miss

    Games

    Hold Out Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Hold Out Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Hold Out was launched on Aug 6, 2020About The GameHow to Download & Install...
    Read more
    Games

    Hiveswap: Act 1 Free Download (v1.4) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Hiveswap: Act 1 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Hiveswap: Act 1 was launched on Sep 14, 2017About The GameMonsters within...
    Read more
    Games

    Hexcells Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Hexcells Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Hexcells was launched on Feb 19, 2014About The GameHow to Download & Install HexcellsClick the...
    Read more
    Games

    Hellsplit: Arena Free Download (v1.04) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Hellsplit: Arena Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Hellsplit: Arena was launched on Sep 9, 2019About The GameA VR horror-slasher at...
    Read more
    Games

    Hellsign Free Download (v1.0.2.1b) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Hellsign Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Hellsign was launched on Nov 9, 2018About The GameHow to Download & Install HellsignClick the...
    Read more

    Stay in touch

    To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

    EDITOR PICKS

    POPULAR POSTS

    POPULAR CATEGORY

    © The Goa Spotlight 2020