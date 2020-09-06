Sakura Fantasy Free Download (Uncensored + Voice) Full Version

Sakura Fantasy Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Sakura Fantasy was launched on May 29, 2015
About The Game
The new visible novel from the makers of Sakura Spirit and Sakura Angels. Sakura Fantasy is an thrilling visible novel fantasy journey the place you resolve the event of the story by the alternatives you make. It is the story of an aspiring feminine protagonist who needs to intention to develop into a knight.
How to Download & Install Sakura Fantasy
- Click the Download button beneath and you ought to be redirected to AddHaven.
- Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and watch for it to complete.
- Once Sakura Fantasy is completed downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Sakura Fantasy Uncensored + Voice.zip” (To do that you will need to have WinRAR, which you will get right here).
- Double click on contained in the Sakura Fantasy folder and run the exe software.
- Have enjoyable and play! Make certain to run the sport as administrator and should you get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the applications within the folder.
Sakura Fantasy Free Download
Click the obtain button beneath to begin Sakura Fantasy Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the complete model of the sport. Don’t neglect to run the sport as administrator.
System Requirements
- OS: Windows XP
- Processor: 1.2 GHz Pentium 4
- Memory: 1 GB RAM
- Graphics: 1280 x 720
- DirectX: Version 9.0c
- Storage: 200 MB out there area