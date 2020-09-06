Sunday, September 6, 2020
More
    Home Games
    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

    Latest Posts

    Games

    Sakura Sadist Free Download (Uncensored) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Sakura Sadist Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Sakura Sadist was launched on May 25, 2018About The GameMusic scholar Azusa is...
    Read more
    Games

    Sakura Fantasy Free Download (Uncensored + Voice) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Sakura Fantasy Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Sakura Fantasy was launched on May 29, 2015About The GameThe new visible novel...
    Read more
    Games

    Sakura Dungeon Free Download (Uncensored) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Sakura Dungeon Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Sakura Dungeon was launched on Jun 3, 2016About The GameYou are Yomi, an...
    Read more
    Games

    Sakura Cupid Free Download (Uncensored) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Sakura Cupid Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Sakura Cupid was launched on Feb 12, 2018About The GameLilim is a lazy...
    Read more

    Sakura Fantasy Free Download (Uncensored + Voice) Full Version




    Sakura Fantasy Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Sakura Fantasy was launched on May 29, 2015

    About The Game

    The new visible novel from the makers of Sakura Spirit and Sakura Angels. Sakura Fantasy is an thrilling visible novel fantasy journey the place you resolve the event of the story by the alternatives you make. It is the story of an aspiring feminine protagonist who needs to intention to develop into a knight.

    How to Download & Install Sakura Fantasy

    1. Click the Download button beneath and you ought to be redirected to AddHaven.
    2. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and watch for it to complete.
    3. Once Sakura Fantasy is completed downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Sakura Fantasy Uncensored + Voice.zip” (To do that you will need to have WinRAR, which you will get right here).
    4. Double click on contained in the Sakura Fantasy folder and run the exe software.
    5. Have enjoyable and play! Make certain to run the sport as administrator and should you get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the applications within the folder.

    Sakura Fantasy Free Download

    Click the obtain button beneath to begin Sakura Fantasy Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the complete model of the sport. Don’t neglect to run the sport as administrator.




    System Requirements

    • OS: Windows XP
    • Processor: 1.2 GHz Pentium 4
    • Memory: 1 GB RAM
    • Graphics: 1280 x 720
    • DirectX: Version 9.0c
    • Storage: 200 MB out there area

    DOWNLOAD NOW




    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

    RELATED ARTICLES

    Games

    Sakura Sadist Free Download (Uncensored) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Sakura Sadist Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Sakura Sadist was launched on May 25, 2018About The GameMusic scholar Azusa is...
    Read more
    Games

    Sakura Dungeon Free Download (Uncensored) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Sakura Dungeon Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Sakura Dungeon was launched on Jun 3, 2016About The GameYou are Yomi, an...
    Read more
    Games

    Sakura Cupid Free Download (Uncensored) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Sakura Cupid Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Sakura Cupid was launched on Feb 12, 2018About The GameLilim is a lazy...
    Read more
    Games

    Rocket League Free Download (v1.42) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Rocket League Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Rocket League was launched on Jul 7, 2015About The GameSoccer meets driving as...
    Read more
    Games

    Saints Row: The Third Remastered Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Saints Row: The Third Remastered Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Saints Row: The Third Remastered was launched on May 22,...
    Read more

    Latest Posts

    Games

    Sakura Sadist Free Download (Uncensored) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Sakura Sadist Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Sakura Sadist was launched on May 25, 2018About The GameMusic scholar Azusa is...
    Read more
    Games

    Sakura Fantasy Free Download (Uncensored + Voice) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Sakura Fantasy Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Sakura Fantasy was launched on May 29, 2015About The GameThe new visible novel...
    Read more
    Games

    Sakura Dungeon Free Download (Uncensored) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Sakura Dungeon Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Sakura Dungeon was launched on Jun 3, 2016About The GameYou are Yomi, an...
    Read more
    Games

    Sakura Cupid Free Download (Uncensored) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Sakura Cupid Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Sakura Cupid was launched on Feb 12, 2018About The GameLilim is a lazy...
    Read more

    Don't Miss

    Games

    Good Company Free Download (v0.7.2) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Good Company Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Good Company was launched on Mar 31, 2020About The GameGood Company is a...
    Read more
    Games

    Godhood Free Download (v1.0) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Godhood Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Godhood was launched on Aug 11, 2020About The GameGuide your Disciples, create your individual...
    Read more
    Games

    Gibbous – A Cthulhu Adventure Free Download (v1.8) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Gibbous – A Cthulhu Adventure Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Gibbous – A Cthulhu Adventure was launched on Aug 7,...
    Read more
    Games

    Grey Hack Free Download (v0.7.3372) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Grey Hack Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Grey Hack was launched on Dec 14, 2017About The GameGrey Hack is a...
    Read more
    Games

    Ghost Master Free Download (GOG) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Ghost Master Free Download PC Game GOG in direct hyperlink. Ghost Master was launched on Aug 23, 2003About The GameGrim spectres, howling banshees,...
    Read more

    Stay in touch

    To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

    EDITOR PICKS

    POPULAR POSTS

    POPULAR CATEGORY

    © The Goa Spotlight 2020