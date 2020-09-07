Monday, September 7, 2020
More
    Home Games
    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

    Latest Posts

    Games

    My Hero One’s Justice 2 Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    My Hero One’s Justice 2 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. My Hero One’s Justice 2 was launched on Mar 12,...
    Read more
    Games

    My Friend Pedro Free Download (v1.03) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    My Friend Pedro Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. My Friend Pedro was launched on Jun 20, 2019About The GameMy Friend...
    Read more
    Games

    MX Vs. ATV Unleashed Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    MX Vs. ATV Unleashed Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. MX Vs. ATV Unleashed was launched on Jan 16, 2006About The...
    Read more
    Games

    MX vs. ATV Reflex Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    MX vs. ATV Reflex Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. MX vs. ATV Reflex Reflex was launched on Nov 26, 2010About...
    Read more

    My Friend Pedro Free Download (v1.03) Full Version




    My Friend Pedro Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. My Friend Pedro was launched on Jun 20, 2019

    About The Game

    My Friend Pedro is a violent ballet about friendship, creativeness, and one man’s wrestle to obliterate anybody in his path on the behest of a sentient banana. The strategic use of break up aiming, sluggish movement, and the ol’ fashionable window breach create one sensational motion sequence after one other in an explosive battle via the violent underworld. Unleash a torrent of destruction with an unimaginable stage of management over each your weapons and your physique. Twist and switch via the air whereas aiming each palms at precedence threats or line up an ideal ricochet to drop an unsuspecting gangster from behind.




    How to Download & Install My Friend Pedro

    1. Click the Download button under and you have to be redirected to AddHaven.
    2. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and watch for it to complete.
    3. Once My Friend Pedro is finished downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to My.Friend.Pedro.v1.03.zip” (To do that you will need to have WinRAR, which you will get right here).
    4. Double click on contained in the My Friend Pedro folder and run the exe utility.
    5. Have enjoyable and play! Make certain to run the sport as administrator and when you get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the packages within the folder.

    My Friend Pedro Free Download

    Click the obtain button under to start out My Friend Pedro Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the complete model of the sport. Don’t neglect to run the sport as administrator.

    System Requirements

    • Requires a 64-bit processor and working system
    • OS: Windows 7, 8, 8.1, 10 x64
    • Processor: Intel Core i3-530 (2 * 2930) or equal
    • Memory: 4 GB RAM
    • Graphics: GeForce GT 440 (1024 MB)
    • Storage: 4 GB accessible house

    DOWNLOAD NOW




    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

    RELATED ARTICLES

    Games

    My Hero One’s Justice 2 Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    My Hero One’s Justice 2 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. My Hero One’s Justice 2 was launched on Mar 12,...
    Read more
    Games

    MX Vs. ATV Unleashed Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    MX Vs. ATV Unleashed Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. MX Vs. ATV Unleashed was launched on Jan 16, 2006About The...
    Read more
    Games

    MX vs. ATV Reflex Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    MX vs. ATV Reflex Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. MX vs. ATV Reflex Reflex was launched on Nov 26, 2010About...
    Read more
    Games

    Necropolis: Brutal Edition Free Download (v1.1.1) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Necropolis: Brutal Edition Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Necropolis: Brutal Edition was launched on Jul 2016About The GameNECROPOLIS: BRUTAL EDITION...
    Read more
    Games

    Overlord Free Download (Incl. Raising Hell) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Overlord Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Overlord was launched on Jun 26, 2007About The GamePrepare to be tempted, mesmerized and...
    Read more

    Latest Posts

    Games

    My Hero One’s Justice 2 Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    My Hero One’s Justice 2 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. My Hero One’s Justice 2 was launched on Mar 12,...
    Read more
    Games

    My Friend Pedro Free Download (v1.03) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    My Friend Pedro Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. My Friend Pedro was launched on Jun 20, 2019About The GameMy Friend...
    Read more
    Games

    MX Vs. ATV Unleashed Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    MX Vs. ATV Unleashed Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. MX Vs. ATV Unleashed was launched on Jan 16, 2006About The...
    Read more
    Games

    MX vs. ATV Reflex Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    MX vs. ATV Reflex Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. MX vs. ATV Reflex Reflex was launched on Nov 26, 2010About...
    Read more

    Don't Miss

    Games

    No Man’s Land (2003 Strategy) Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    No Man’s Land Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. No Man’s Land was launched on Aug 31, 2003About The GameNo Man’s...
    Read more
    Games

    Oh…sir!! The Insult Simulator Free Download (v1.11) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Oh…sir!! The Insult Simulator Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Oh…sir!! The Insult Simulator was launched on Oct 25, 2016About The...
    Read more
    Games

    Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order was launched on Nov 14,...
    Read more
    Games

    Quake Free Download (HD Edition) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Quake Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Quake was launched on Jun 22, 1996About The GameHow to Download & Install QuakeClick the...
    Read more
    Games

    Radio General Free Download (v1.06) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Radio General Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Radio General was launched on Apr 9, 2020About The GameHow to Download & Install...
    Read more

    Stay in touch

    To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

    EDITOR PICKS

    POPULAR POSTS

    POPULAR CATEGORY

    © The Goa Spotlight 2020