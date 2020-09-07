My Little Blacksmith Shop Free Download (v0.1.1.1) Full Version









My Little Blacksmith Shop Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. My Little Blacksmith Shop was launched on Jan 16, 2017

My Little Blacksmith Shop is a sandbox blacksmith simulation recreation the place you might be tasked with creating weapons to your prospects. Mine for ore and refine the ore into ingots. Fashion these ingots into Blades, Blunts, Axes or defend elements like hand enarmes, shields bosses, rims and mix them with a variation of grips, guards and defend boards to finish your creations. Level up your character and spend ability factors to extend your effectivity. Finally, take a break and go to the native cave or discover the close by city. Play the sport at your tempo.









Once My Little Blacksmith Shop is completed downloading, right click the .zip file and click on "Extract to My.Little.BlackSmith.Shop.v0.1.1.1.zip" (To do that you need to have WinRAR, which you may get here). Double click inside the My Little Blacksmith Shop folder and run the exe application.

System Requirements

OS: Windows 7, Windows 10

Windows 7, Windows 10 Processor: Quad Core Intel or AMD Processor, 2.5ghz or increased

Quad Core Intel or AMD Processor, 2.5ghz or increased Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics: Nvidia Geforce 470 GTX or AMD Radeon 6870 HD Series or increased

Nvidia Geforce 470 GTX or AMD Radeon 6870 HD Series or increased DirectX: Version 10

Version 10 Storage: 2 GB accessible house

