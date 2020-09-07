Monday, September 7, 2020
More
    Home Games
    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

    Latest Posts

    Games

    Need For Speed Heat Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Need For Speed Heat Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Need For Speed Heat was launched on Nov 8, 2019About The...
    Read more
    Games

    Necronator: Dead Wrong Free Download (v0.3.12.1) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Necronator: Dead Wrong Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Necronator: Dead Wrong was launched on Feb 13, 2020About The GameModern Wolf...
    Read more
    Games

    Nearwood – Collector’s Edition Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Nearwood – Collector’s Edition Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Nearwood – Collector’s Edition was launched on Apr 16, 2014About The...
    Read more
    Games

    Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Revolution Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Revolution Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Revolution was launched on...
    Read more

    My Lovely Daughter Free Download (v1.11 & ALL DLC’s) Full Version




    My Lovely Daughter Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. My Lovely Daughter was launched on Mar 8, 2018

    About The Game

    The darkish and twisted themes of My Lovely Daughter are a commentary on youngster labor, abusive parenting, and ignorant societies. This recreation is meant to make folks unhappy and uneasy however there’s a deeper that means behind the horror. My Lovely Daughter is impressed by the hardships skilled by members of our group rising up. The recreation is designed to upset and disturb you.About My Lovely Daughter My Lovely Daughter is a recreation about overcoming the lack of a liked one via forbidden alchemy experiments … and homicide. You are Faust, an amnesiac alchemist and father, who wakes up alone and confused solely to find that your beautiful daughter has died. As you enter the primary phases of grief, you do what everybody needs they may do however can’t: convey again the lifeless with the ability of alchemy. To revive your daughter, you will need to carry out forbidden alchemy experiments to revive her soul. You should create dozens of homunculi, increase them as in the event that they have been your personal daughter, construct relationships with them … after which homicide them to reap their souls! To assist your experiments, additionally, you will must assign jobs to your homunculi, even sacrifice their our bodies to be able to promote their remnants, all to maintain your earnings flowing and your analysis progressing. Perhaps, alongside the best way, you’ll even get well your personal reminiscences and are available to grasp how this horrible state of affairs took place.




    How to Download & Install My Lovely Daughter

    1. Click the Download button beneath and you need to be redirected to AddHaven.
    2. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and anticipate it to complete.
    3. Once My Lovely Daughter is completed downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to My.Lovely.Daughter.v1.11.ALL.DLC.zip” (To do that you will need to have WinRAR, which you will get right here).
    4. Double click on contained in the My Lovely Daughter folder and run the exe software.
    5. Have enjoyable and play! Make positive to run the sport as administrator and if you happen to get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the packages within the folder.

    My Lovely Daughter Free Download

    Click the obtain button beneath to begin My Lovely Daughter Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the complete model of the sport. Don’t neglect to run the sport as administrator.

    System Requirements

    • OS: Windows XP SP 2+
    • Processor: 2 GHz
    • Memory: 1024 MB RAM
    • Graphics: DX9 (shader mannequin 3.0) or DX11 with function degree 9.3 capabilities.
    • Storage: 350 MB obtainable house
    • Sound Card: Stereo

    DOWNLOAD NOW




    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

    RELATED ARTICLES

    Games

    Need For Speed Heat Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Need For Speed Heat Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Need For Speed Heat was launched on Nov 8, 2019About The...
    Read more
    Games

    Necronator: Dead Wrong Free Download (v0.3.12.1) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Necronator: Dead Wrong Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Necronator: Dead Wrong was launched on Feb 13, 2020About The GameModern Wolf...
    Read more
    Games

    Nearwood – Collector’s Edition Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Nearwood – Collector’s Edition Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Nearwood – Collector’s Edition was launched on Apr 16, 2014About The...
    Read more
    Games

    Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Revolution Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Revolution Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Revolution was launched on...
    Read more
    Games

    Nancy Drew: The Phantom Of Venice Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Nancy Drew: The Phantom Of Venice Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Nancy Drew: The Phantom Of Venice was launched on...
    Read more

    Latest Posts

    Games

    Need For Speed Heat Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Need For Speed Heat Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Need For Speed Heat was launched on Nov 8, 2019About The...
    Read more
    Games

    Necronator: Dead Wrong Free Download (v0.3.12.1) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Necronator: Dead Wrong Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Necronator: Dead Wrong was launched on Feb 13, 2020About The GameModern Wolf...
    Read more
    Games

    Nearwood – Collector’s Edition Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Nearwood – Collector’s Edition Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Nearwood – Collector’s Edition was launched on Apr 16, 2014About The...
    Read more
    Games

    Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Revolution Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Revolution Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Revolution was launched on...
    Read more

    Don't Miss

    Games

    Oceanhorn: Monster Of Uncharted Seas Free Download (B2414808) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Oceanhorn: Monster Of Uncharted Seas Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Oceanhorn: Monster Of Uncharted Seas was launched on Mar 17,...
    Read more
    Games

    Observer Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Observer Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Observer was launched on Aug 15, 2017About The GameWhat would you do in case...
    Read more
    Games

    Oblitus Free Download (v1.0U2) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Oblitus Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Oblitus was launched on Feb 27, 2015About The GameTest your limits towards a brutal...
    Read more
    Games

    Nuclear Throne Free Download (Update 99) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Nuclear Throne Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Nuclear Throne was launched on Dec 5, 2015About The GameHow to Download & Install...
    Read more
    Games

    Notruf 112 | Emergency Call 112 Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Notruf 112 | Emergency Call 112 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Notruf 112 | Emergency Call 112 was launched on...
    Read more

    Stay in touch

    To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

    EDITOR PICKS

    POPULAR POSTS

    POPULAR CATEGORY

    © The Goa Spotlight 2020