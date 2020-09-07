Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Revolution Free Download Full Version

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Revolution Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Revolution was launched on Sep 15, 2014
About The Game
The newest instalment of the NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM sequence will supply gamers a brand new expertise within the deep & wealthy NARUTO atmosphere. Tons of latest strategies, enhanced mechanics, over 100 playable characters & Support Ninjas, and a model new unique character (Mecha-Naruto) designed by Masashi Kishimoto.
System Requirements
- OS: Windows XP or larger with newest Service Pack
- Processor: 2.3 GHz Dual Core or AMD
- Memory: 1 GB RAM
- Graphics: 512 MB video playing cards Pixel Shader 4.0 (Geforce 8xxx-ATI HD2xxx)
- DirectX: Version 9.0c
- Storage: 8 GB out there house