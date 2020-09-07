NekoMiko Free Download (Uncensored) Full Version

Monday, September 7, 2020
    About The Game

    Nekofuku Shrine is a small shrine positioned in a nook of Akihabara. It is devoted to 2 cats which are mentioned to usher in success and expel any misfortune. The legend goes that 2 cats got here to assist the revival of the city after an enormous fireplace burnt it down a very long time in the past. Although the traditional and honorable shrine has stood in a quiet facet road of Akihabara for tons of of years, its environment have developed, leaving it with no worshippers for a few years. One day, a really unlucky younger man came over the outdated shrine. The 2 cat-eared ladies within the look of shrine maidens, couldn’t stand by and never greet their first worshipper for a few years. Especially one riddled with such misfortune. The 2 cat-eared ladies begin dwelling with the younger man to rid him of his misfortune, nevertheless it seems that that is the beginning of a considerably eventful and sexual cohabitation between the younger man and the two cat-eared shrine maidens!




    How to Download & Install NekoMiko

    1. Click the Download button beneath and you need to be redirected to AddHaven.
    2. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and watch for it to complete.
    3. Once NekoMiko is finished downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to NekoMiko.R18.zip” (To do that you have to have WinRAR, which you may get right here).
    4. Double click on contained in the NekoMiko folder and run the exe utility.
    5. Have enjoyable and play! Make positive to run the sport as administrator and in case you get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the packages within the folder.

    NekoMiko Free Download

    Click the obtain button beneath to start out NekoMiko Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the complete model of the sport. Don’t overlook to run the sport as administrator.

    System Requirements

    • OS: Windows7/8.1/10 (Windows RT and 10 Mobile should not supported)
    • Processor: Intel Core i Processor Series (Low Voltage Processor shouldn’t be supported)
    • Memory: 2 GB RAM
    • Graphics: HD Graphics 620
    • DirectX: Version 9.0c
    • Storage: 4 GB out there house
    • Sound Card: A sound card that helps DirectSound

    DOWNLOAD NOW




