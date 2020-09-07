Niche – A Genetics Survival Game Free Download (v1.2.3) Full Version









Niche – A Genetics Survival Game Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Niche – A Genetics Survival Game was launched on Sep 15, 2016

About The Game

Niche – a genetics survival recreation is a contemporary mix of turn-based technique and simulation mixed with roguelike parts.

Shape your individual species of cat/fox/bear/dog-like animals primarily based on actual genetics. Keep your animals alive in opposition to all odds, akin to hungry predators, local weather change and spreading illness.

If your species goes extinct the sport is misplaced and your evolution wants to begin anew.









How to Download & Install Niche – A Genetics Survival Game

To do that you should have WinRAR, which you will get right here

Niche – A Genetics Survival Game Free Download

Click the obtain button under to begin Niche – A Genetics Survival Game Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the total model of the sport. Don’t neglect to run the sport as administrator.

System Requirements

OS: Windows Vista®, Windows® 7, Windows® 8, Windows® 10

Windows Vista®, Windows® 7, Windows® 8, Windows® 10 Processor: 2 GHz Dual Core

2 GHz Dual Core Memory: 4 GB RAM

4 GB RAM Graphics: nVidia® 8800 GT / AMD® 4670 or sooner

nVidia® 8800 GT / AMD® 4670 or sooner DirectX: Version 9.0c

Version 9.0c Storage: 1 GB obtainable house

