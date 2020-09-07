Oddworld: Stranger’s Wrath HD Free Download Full Version









Oddworld: Stranger’s Wrath HD Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Oddworld: Stranger’s Wrath HD was launched on Dec 20, 2010

About The Game

You’re the Stranger, a mysterious bounty hunter on a mission to bag the final word prize. And you want that cash like nobody else as a result of there’s something very incorrect along with your well being and the one option to repair it’s a very expensive operation. However the character of your sickness stays a secret and as you discover out in the course of the recreation, for a very good motive. In the dusty, undeveloped wastelands of Western Mudos, cantankerous townsfolk discover their settlements besieged by belligerent outlaws. Along comes Stranger, a tall, darkish and enigmatic bounty hunter with a mission to seize troublemakers and scoundrels and return them to civilized townships for incarceration. But Stranger is holding a secret and wishes costly surgical procedure to outlive. In his quest to earn sufficient Moolah, Stranger reluctantly accepts the final word bounty from the proprietor of the Mongo River and immediately his journey takes a really completely different flip.









System Requirements

OS: Windows XP/Vista/7

Windows XP/Vista/7 Processor: Intel Core 2+

Intel Core 2+ Memory: 2 GB

2 GB Graphics: nVidia 6600 or higher or ATI x1600 or higher (256 MB+)

nVidia 6600 or higher or ATI x1600 or higher (256 MB+) DirectX®: 9

9 Hard Drive: 4 GB

4 GB Sound: Any DirectX 9 suitable Sound Card

Any DirectX 9 suitable Sound Card Other: OpenGL2.0

