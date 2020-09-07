Monday, September 7, 2020
More
    Home Games
    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

    Latest Posts

    Games

    One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows was...
    Read more
    Games

    ONE PIECE: PIRATE WARRIORS 4 Free Download (Incl. DLC’s) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    ONE PIECE: PIRATE WARRIORS 4 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. ONE PIECE: PIRATE WARRIORS 4 was launched on Mar 26,...
    Read more
    Games

    One Finger Death Punch 2 Free Download (Build 4012482) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    One Finger Death Punch 2 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. One Finger Death Punch 2 was launched on Apr 15,...
    Read more
    Games

    Omerta – City Of Gangsters Free Download (Incl. ALL DLC’s) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Omerta – City Of Gangsters Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Omerta – City Of Gangsters was launched on Jan 31,...
    Read more

    Omega Labyrinth Life Free Download (Incl. DLC’s) Full Version




    Omega Labyrinth Life Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Omega Labyrinth Life was launched on Dec 10, 2019

    About The Game

    Roguelike x Relaxation! Take it simple within the newest addition to the collection the place you buff your bust with each foe you defeat, Omega Labyrinth! Now, along with adventuring via dungeons, you possibly can benefit from the finer issues in life. Taking care of flowers, rebuilding the academy, having somewhat enjoyable on the aspect. Enjoy your every day life in an academy of truthful maidens! Venture via a dungeon with totally different rooms and gadgets each time you problem it. Power up your gear and make sensible use of your expertise to defeat your foes. There are even dungeons with 99 flooring! Defeating foes builds up Omega Power within the chest, rising bust measurement and parameters. They go all the way in which as much as a Z cup! Through planting seeds within the backyard and elevating flowers, or altering up the decor just like the bushes, lights or benches, you possibly can change the surroundings of the academy like by no means earlier than on this new addition to the collection! This sport is customized from the Nintendo Switch model of Omega Labyrinth Life. Animations, art work, and sport mechanics are the identical as Omega Labyrinth Life on the Nintendo Switch.




    How to Download & Install Omega Labyrinth Life

    1. Click the Download button beneath and you ought to be redirected to AddHaven.
    2. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and look forward to it to complete.
    3. Once Omega Labyrinth Life is finished downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Omega.Labyrinth.Life.zip” (To do that you need to have WinRAR, which you may get right here).
    4. Double click on contained in the Omega Labyrinth Life folder and run the exe software.
    5. Have enjoyable and play! Make certain to run the sport as administrator and for those who get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the applications within the folder.

    Omega Labyrinth Life Free Download

    Click the obtain button beneath to begin Omega Labyrinth Life Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the total model of the sport. Don’t neglect to run the sport as administrator.

    System Requirements

    • Requires a 64-bit processor and working system
    • OS: Windows 7 64bit, Windows 8.1 64bit Windows 10 64bit
    • Processor: Intel Celeron G1820
    • Memory: 4 GB RAM
    • Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 280/Radeon HD 7750
    • Storage: 3 GB obtainable house

    DOWNLOAD NOW




    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

    RELATED ARTICLES

    Games

    One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows was...
    Read more
    Games

    ONE PIECE: PIRATE WARRIORS 4 Free Download (Incl. DLC’s) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    ONE PIECE: PIRATE WARRIORS 4 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. ONE PIECE: PIRATE WARRIORS 4 was launched on Mar 26,...
    Read more
    Games

    One Finger Death Punch 2 Free Download (Build 4012482) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    One Finger Death Punch 2 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. One Finger Death Punch 2 was launched on Apr 15,...
    Read more
    Games

    Omerta – City Of Gangsters Free Download (Incl. ALL DLC’s) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Omerta – City Of Gangsters Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Omerta – City Of Gangsters was launched on Jan 31,...
    Read more
    Games

    Nimbatus – The Space Drone Constructor Free Download (v1.0.7) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Nimbatus – The Space Drone Constructor Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Nimbatus – The Space Drone Constructor was launched on...
    Read more

    Latest Posts

    Games

    One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows was...
    Read more
    Games

    ONE PIECE: PIRATE WARRIORS 4 Free Download (Incl. DLC’s) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    ONE PIECE: PIRATE WARRIORS 4 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. ONE PIECE: PIRATE WARRIORS 4 was launched on Mar 26,...
    Read more
    Games

    One Finger Death Punch 2 Free Download (Build 4012482) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    One Finger Death Punch 2 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. One Finger Death Punch 2 was launched on Apr 15,...
    Read more
    Games

    Omerta – City Of Gangsters Free Download (Incl. ALL DLC’s) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Omerta – City Of Gangsters Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Omerta – City Of Gangsters was launched on Jan 31,...
    Read more

    Don't Miss

    Games

    Shera And The Three Treasures Free Download (v1.05) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Shera And The Three Treasures Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Shera And The Three Treasures was launched on Dec 13,...
    Read more
    Games

    Shelter 2 Free Download (Incl. ALL DLC’s) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Shelter 2 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Shelter 2 was launched on Mar 9, 2015About The GameThe great thing about...
    Read more
    Games

    Sins of a Solar Empire: Rebellion Free Download (v1.94 & ALL DLC’s) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Sins Of A Solar Empire: Rebellion Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Sins Of A Solar Empire: Rebellion was launched on...
    Read more
    Games

    She Sees Red – Interactive Movie Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    She Sees Red – Interactive Movie Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. She Sees Red – Interactive Movie was launched on...
    Read more
    Games

    Shantae: Risky’s Revenge – Director’s Cut Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Shantae: Risky’s Revenge – Director’s Cut Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Shantae: Risky’s Revenge – Director’s Cut was launched on...
    Read more

    Stay in touch

    To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

    EDITOR PICKS

    POPULAR POSTS

    POPULAR CATEGORY

    © The Goa Spotlight 2020