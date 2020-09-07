Monday, September 7, 2020
    Opus Magnum Free Download Full Version




    Opus Magnum Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Opus Magnum was launched on Dec 7, 2017

    About The Game

    Hailed as essentially the most promising alchemist of his era, Anataeus Vaya has simply accepted a place as Head Alchemist of House Van Tassen, the oldest and richest of town’s historical Houses. But risks lurk behind the household’s opulent facade, and alchemy alone could not remedy each drawback. Opus Magnum is the most recent open-ended puzzle recreation from Zachtronics, the creators of SpaceChem, Infinifactory, TIS-100, and SHENZHEN I/O. Master the intricate, bodily equipment of the transmutation engine— the alchemical engineer’s most superior instrument— and use it to create very important treatments, treasured gems, lethal weapons, and extra.




    How to Download & Install Opus Magnum

    1. Click the Download button beneath and try to be redirected to AddHaven.
    2. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and await it to complete.
    3. Once Opus Magnum is completed downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Opus.Magnum.zip” (To do that you will need to have WinRAR, which you will get right here).
    4. Double click on contained in the Opus Magnum folder and run the exe software.
    5. Have enjoyable and play! Make positive to run the sport as administrator and when you get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the applications within the folder.

    Opus Magnum Free Download

    Click the obtain button beneath to start out Opus Magnum Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the complete model of the sport. Don’t neglect to run the sport as administrator.

    System Requirements

    • OS: Windows Vista / 7 / 8 / 10
    • Processor: 2.0 GHz
    • Memory: 4 GB RAM
    • Graphics: 1366 x 768
    • DirectX: Version 11
    • Storage: 600 MB obtainable house

