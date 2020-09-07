Monday, September 7, 2020
More
    Home Games
    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

    Latest Posts

    Games

    Scribblenauts Unmasked: A DC Comics Adventure Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Scribblenauts Unmasked: A DC Comics Adventure Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Scribblenauts Unmasked: A DC Comics Adventure was launched on...
    Read more
    Games

    Scourgebringer Free Download (v1.04) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Scourgebringer Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Scourgebringer was launched on Feb 6, 2020About The GameFrom the builders of NeuroVoider, ScourgeBringer...
    Read more
    Games

    Rising Storm 2: Vietnam Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Rising Storm 2: Vietnam Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Rising Storm 2: Vietnam was launched on May 30, 2017About The...
    Read more
    Games

    Risen Kingdom Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Risen Kingdom Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Risen Kingdom was launched on Feb 28, 2020About The GameRisen Kingdom is a...
    Read more

    Rising Storm 2: Vietnam Free Download Full Version




    Rising Storm 2: Vietnam Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Rising Storm 2: Vietnam was launched on May 30, 2017

    About The Game

    Rising Storm 2: Vietnam is the following within the collection that has twice been PC Gamer’s ‘Multiplayer Game of the Year’, bringing the franchise into the period of automated rifles, man-portable grenade launchers and extra trendy weapons methods. Still with the genuine feel and look and reasonable weapon dealing with that the collection is understood for. Continuing the Tripwire custom of offering sturdy help for video games post-launch, Vietnam has already been up to date a number of instances, offering the participant with:

    How to Download & Install Rising Storm 2: Vietnam

    1. Click the Download button beneath and you ought to be redirected to AddHaven.
    2. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and look ahead to it to complete.
    3. Once Rising Storm 2: Vietnam is finished downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Rising.Storm.2.zip” (To do that you need to have WinRAR, which you may get right here).
    4. Double click on contained in the Rising Storm 2: Vietnam folder and run the exe utility.
    5. Have enjoyable and play! Make certain to run the sport as administrator and when you get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the packages within the folder.

    Rising Storm 2: Vietnam Free Download

    Note: Steam should be open and operating earlier than launching the sport. To run sport, double click on on Start_Game.bat (Do not run as admin or sport gained’t launch)




    System Requirements

    • Requires a 64-bit processor and working system
    • OS: Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 (64-bit variations solely)
    • Processor: Intel Core i3 @ 2.5GHz or AMD Phenom @ 2.5GHz
    • Memory: 4 GB RAM
    • Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 460 or ATI Radeon HD 5850
    • DirectX: Version 11
    • Network: Broadband Internet connection
    • Storage: 60 GB accessible house
    • Additional Notes: UNSUPPORTED HARDWARE: 32-bit Operating Systems

    DOWNLOAD NOW




    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

    RELATED ARTICLES

    Games

    Scribblenauts Unmasked: A DC Comics Adventure Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Scribblenauts Unmasked: A DC Comics Adventure Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Scribblenauts Unmasked: A DC Comics Adventure was launched on...
    Read more
    Games

    Scourgebringer Free Download (v1.04) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Scourgebringer Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Scourgebringer was launched on Feb 6, 2020About The GameFrom the builders of NeuroVoider, ScourgeBringer...
    Read more
    Games

    Risen Kingdom Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Risen Kingdom Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Risen Kingdom was launched on Feb 28, 2020About The GameRisen Kingdom is a...
    Read more
    Games

    Risen Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Risen Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Risen was launched on Oct 30, 2009About The GameThe island Faranga wants a brand...
    Read more
    Games

    Risen 3 – Titan Lords Enhanced Edition Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Risen 3 – Titan Lords Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Risen 3 – Titan Lords was launched on Aug 12,...
    Read more

    Latest Posts

    Games

    Scribblenauts Unmasked: A DC Comics Adventure Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Scribblenauts Unmasked: A DC Comics Adventure Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Scribblenauts Unmasked: A DC Comics Adventure was launched on...
    Read more
    Games

    Scourgebringer Free Download (v1.04) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Scourgebringer Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Scourgebringer was launched on Feb 6, 2020About The GameFrom the builders of NeuroVoider, ScourgeBringer...
    Read more
    Games

    Rising Storm 2: Vietnam Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Rising Storm 2: Vietnam Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Rising Storm 2: Vietnam was launched on May 30, 2017About The...
    Read more
    Games

    Risen Kingdom Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Risen Kingdom Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Risen Kingdom was launched on Feb 28, 2020About The GameRisen Kingdom is a...
    Read more

    Don't Miss

    Games

    Scarface: The World Is Yours Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Scarface: The World Is Yours Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Scarface: The World Is Yours was launched on Jul 25,...
    Read more
    Games

    Sayonara Wild Hearts Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Sayonara Wild Hearts Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Sayonara Wild Hearts was launched on Dec 12, 2019About The GameSayonara Wild...
    Read more
    Games

    Saya no Uta ~ The Song Of Saya Free Download (Uncensored) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Saya no Uta ~ The Song Of Saya Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Saya no Uta ~ The Song Of...
    Read more
    Games

    SanctuaryRPG: Black Edition Free Download (v2.3.1) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    SanctuaryRPG: Black Edition Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. SanctuaryRPG: Black Edition was launched on Feb 13, 2015About The GameAs the...
    Read more
    Games

    Samurai Shodown V Special Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Samurai Shodown V Special Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Samurai Shodown V Special was launched on Jun 18, 2019About The...
    Read more

    Stay in touch

    To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

    EDITOR PICKS

    POPULAR POSTS

    POPULAR CATEGORY

    © The Goa Spotlight 2020