SCUM Free Download (v0.3.74.21000) Full Version









SCUM Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. SCUM was launched on Aug 29, 2018

About The Game

The world’s unquenchable want for leisure has turned in direction of bloodlust as leisure behemoth TEC1 is ready to premiere season two of its tv sensation SCUM. This new season strikes the competition from the rugged, enclosed indoor arenas to the plush forests, rolling fields, and rugged terrains of TEC1’’s personal personal SCUM Island. Both fan favorites and new prisoners will conflict in a ruthless warfare of survival whereas battling for the help of viewers, producers, and company sponsors for fame, items, and an opportunity of life after loss of life.









How to Download & Install SCUM

Click the Download button beneath and you need to be redirected to AddHaven. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and look ahead to it to complete. Once SCUM is completed downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to SCUM.v0.3.zip” (To do that it’s essential to have WinRAR, which you will get right here). Double click on contained in the SCUM folder and run the exe utility. Have enjoyable and play! Make positive to run the sport as administrator and for those who get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the applications within the folder.

SCUM Free Download

Click the obtain button beneath to start out SCUM Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the complete model of the sport. Don’t overlook to run the sport as administrator.

System Requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and working system

OS: 64-bit Windows 7, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

64-bit Windows 7, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 Processor: Intel Core i5-4430 / AMD FX-6300

Intel Core i5-4430 / AMD FX-6300 Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 2GB / AMD Radeon R7 370 2GB

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 2GB / AMD Radeon R7 370 2GB DirectX: Version 11

Version 11 Storage: 20 GB obtainable house

DOWNLOAD NOW









