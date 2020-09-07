Scythe: Digital Edition Free Download (v1.6.73) Full Version

Scythe: Digital Edition Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Scythe: Digital Edition was launched on Sep 5, 2018
About The Game
How to Download & Install Scythe: Digital Edition
- Click the Download button under and you need to be redirected to AddHaven.
- Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and anticipate it to complete.
- Once Scythe: Digital Edition is finished downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Scythe.Digital.Edition.v1.6.73.zip” (To do that you will need to have WinRAR, which you will get right here).
- Double click on contained in the Scythe: Digital Edition folder and run the exe software.
- Have enjoyable and play! Make certain to run the sport as administrator and if you happen to get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the applications within the folder.
Scythe: Digital Edition Free Download
Click the obtain button under to start out Scythe: Digital Edition Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the total model of the sport. Don’t neglect to run the sport as administrator.
System Requirements
- OS: Windows 7 / Windows 8 / Windows 10
- Processor: Dual Core 3.0 GHz
- Memory: 4 GB RAM
- Graphics: DirectX 11 class GPU with 1024MB VRAM
- DirectX: Version 11
- Storage: 2 GB out there house