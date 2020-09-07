Shadow Warrior Free Download (v1.5.0) Full Version

Monday, September 7, 2020
    Shadow Warrior Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Shadow Warrior was launched on Sep 26, 2013

    About The Game

    Shadow Warrior is a daring reimagining of the basic 3D Realms’ shooter from impartial developer Flying Wild Hog (Hard Reset) starring the legendary and quick-witted warrior Lo Wang. Combine the brute power of overwhelming firepower with the elegant precision of a katana to annihilate the cruel armies of the shadow realm in an exhilarating and visually gorgeous transformation of the basic first-person shooter. Shadow Warrior tells the offbeat story of Zilla Enterprise’s company shogun Lo Wang as he’s ordered to accumulate a legendary blade of limitless energy by his deceitful employer. Betrayed and left for useless, Lo Wang learns of the blade’s connection to historic gods from one other realm getting ready to push our world to the brink of destruction. Now the reluctant hero should grow to be legend via a masterful mixture of gun, blade, magic and wit to uncover the reality behind the demonic invasion and banish evil again into the darkness.




    How to Download & Install Shadow Warrior

    1. Click the Download button under and you need to be redirected to AddHaven.
    2. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and anticipate it to complete.
    3. Once Shadow Warrior is finished downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Shadow.Warrior.Special.Edition.v1.5.0.zip” (To do that you need to have WinRAR, which you may get right here).
    4. Double click on contained in the Shadow Warrior folder and run the exe software.
    5. Have enjoyable and play! Make positive to run the sport as administrator and if you happen to get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the applications within the folder.

    Shadow Warrior Free Download

    Click the obtain button under to start out Shadow Warrior Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the total model of the sport. Don’t neglect to run the sport as administrator.

    System Requirements

    • OS: Windows XP / Vista / 7 / 8
    • Processor: 2.4 GHz Dual Core Processor or larger
    • Memory: 2 GB RAM
    • Graphics: ATI Radeon HD 3870/NVIDIA 8800 GT or higher
    • DirectX: Version 9.0c
    • Storage: 15 GB obtainable area
    • Additional Notes: An unabashed love of katanas is preferable.

