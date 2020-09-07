Shark Dating Simulator XL Free Download Full Version

Monday, September 7, 2020
    Shark Dating Simulator XL was launched on Aug 14, 2017
    SCUM was launched on Aug 29, 2018
    Sisterly Lust was launched on Dec 31, 2019
    Slain: Back From Hell was launched on Mar 24, 2016
    Shark Dating Simulator XL was launched on Aug 14, 2017

    About The Game

    As a brand new graduate of Scuba School, your underwater mad expertise are for rent, as you search journey and romance. Along along with your charming boss Marina Fishpaste, take to the excessive seas to find a love such as you by no means anticipated within the type of a Tsundere Shark. Will you assist her or hurt her? Shark Dating Simulator XL is a quick-play parody visible novel with dozens of various endings that includes vibrant hand-drawn cartoon characters in a singular fashion. Choices you make early on within the recreation can have affect on the ultimate consequence – will you have the ability to discover the true ending and win the guts (amongst different issues) of a 2,000lb Great White Shark?
    ~ A a number of selection story with selection which have penalties!
    ~ Vibrant hand-drawn graphics.
    ~ Atmospheric music.
    ~ Kawaii Shark Girl desu Senpai!




    How to Download & Install Shark Dating Simulator XL

    1. Click the Download button under and try to be redirected to AddHaven.
    2. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and look ahead to it to complete.
    3. Once Shark Dating Simulator XL is finished downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Shark.Dating.Simulator.XL.zip” (To do that you will need to have WinRAR, which you will get right here).
    4. Double click on contained in the Shark Dating Simulator XL folder and run the exe utility.
    5. Have enjoyable and play! Make positive to run the sport as administrator and should you get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the applications within the folder.

    Shark Dating Simulator XL Free Download

    Click the obtain button under to start out Shark Dating Simulator XL Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the total model of the sport. Don’t neglect to run the sport as administrator.

    System Requirements

    • OS: Windows XP SP2 or higher
    • Processor: Intel Celeron / Athlon Sempron or higher
    • Memory: 1 GB RAM
    • Graphics: Nvidia Geforce 470GTX Titan / ATI Radeon 5850 or higher
    • DirectX: Version 9.0c
    • Storage: 128 MB accessible area
    • Sound Card: N/A

    DOWNLOAD NOW




