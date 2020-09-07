Shark Dating Simulator XL Free Download Full Version









Shark Dating Simulator XL Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Shark Dating Simulator XL was launched on Aug 14, 2017

About The Game

As a brand new graduate of Scuba School, your underwater mad expertise are for rent, as you search journey and romance. Along along with your charming boss Marina Fishpaste, take to the excessive seas to find a love such as you by no means anticipated within the type of a Tsundere Shark. Will you assist her or hurt her? Shark Dating Simulator XL is a quick-play parody visible novel with dozens of various endings that includes vibrant hand-drawn cartoon characters in a singular fashion. Choices you make early on within the recreation can have affect on the ultimate consequence – will you have the ability to discover the true ending and win the guts (amongst different issues) of a 2,000lb Great White Shark?

~ A a number of selection story with selection which have penalties!

~ Vibrant hand-drawn graphics.

~ Atmospheric music.

~ Kawaii Shark Girl desu Senpai!









System Requirements

OS: Windows XP SP2 or higher

Windows XP SP2 or higher Processor: Intel Celeron / Athlon Sempron or higher

Intel Celeron / Athlon Sempron or higher Memory: 1 GB RAM

1 GB RAM Graphics: Nvidia Geforce 470GTX Titan / ATI Radeon 5850 or higher

Nvidia Geforce 470GTX Titan / ATI Radeon 5850 or higher DirectX: Version 9.0c

Version 9.0c Storage: 128 MB accessible area

128 MB accessible area Sound Card: N/A

