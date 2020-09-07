She Sees Red – Interactive Movie Free Download Full Version









She Sees Red – Interactive Movie Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. She Sees Red – Interactive Movie was launched on Jul 11, 2019

About The Game

Someone has killed a number of folks at a well-liked nightclub. A lone detective has been assigned to the case, following each clue … wherever it could lead. In this provocative interactive thriller, NOTHING is because it appears! Make selections. Affect change. Experience a number of endings and inhabit the thoughts of a killer in She Sees Red.

How to Download & Install She Sees Red – Interactive Movie

Click the Download button beneath and you need to be redirected to AddHaven. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and await it to complete. Once She Sees Red – Interactive Movie is completed downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to She.Sees.Red.zip” (To do that you will need to have WinRAR, which you may get right here). Double click on contained in the She Sees Red – Interactive Movie folder and run the exe software. Have enjoyable and play! Make certain to run the sport as administrator and for those who get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the applications within the folder.

She Sees Red – Interactive Movie Free Download

Click the obtain button beneath to begin She Sees Red – Interactive Movie Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the total model of the sport. Don’t neglect to run the sport as administrator.









System Requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and working system

OS: Windows 7 64-bit

Windows 7 64-bit Processor: Core i3 / AMD A6 2.4Ghz

Core i3 / AMD A6 2.4Ghz Memory: 2 GB RAM

2 GB RAM Graphics: Direct X 11.0 compliant video card

Direct X 11.0 compliant video card DirectX: Version 11

Version 11 Storage: 3 GB out there house

DOWNLOAD NOW









