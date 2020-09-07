Monday, September 7, 2020
    Shera And The Three Treasures Free Download (v1.05) Full Version




    Shera And The Three Treasures Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Shera And The Three Treasures was launched on Dec 13, 2019

    About The Game

    When the Demon Lord was defeated years in the past, the world was regarded as at peace.  However, a brand new Demon Lord has risen to energy, and now destroy looms on the horizon as soon as once more… however not all is misplaced. In the distant village of Dexas lives a specific household of an historic bloodline. This bloodline is able to defeating the Demon Lord… however its strongest warrior was cursed by the enemy. Now, it falls to his sister, Shera, to assemble the three Sacred Treasures and use them to defeat the Demon Lord, as soon as and for all!




    How to Download & Install Shera And The Three Treasures

    1. Click the Download button beneath and you have to be redirected to AddHaven.
    2. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and watch for it to complete.
    3. Once Shera And The Three Treasures is finished downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Shera.and.the.Three.Treasures.v1.05.zip” (To do that you have to have WinRAR, which you may get right here).
    4. Double click on contained in the Shera And The Three Treasures folder and run the exe software.
    5. Have enjoyable and play! Make certain to run the sport as administrator and in case you get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the applications within the folder.

    Shera And The Three Treasures Free Download

    Click the obtain button beneath to start out Shera And The Three Treasures Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the complete model of the sport. Don’t neglect to run the sport as administrator.

    System Requirements

    • OS: Windows® 7/8/8.1/10
    • Processor: Intel Core2 Duo or higher
    • Memory: 4 GB RAM
    • Graphics: DirectX 9/OpenGL 4.1 succesful GPU
    • DirectX: Version 9.0
    • Storage: 1 GB obtainable area
    • Additional Notes: 1280×768 or higher Display. Lag could happen from loading menus or maps. Turn off different applications earlier than operating the sport.

