Monday, September 7, 2020
More
    Home Games
    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

    Latest Posts

    Games

    Simairport Free Download (2020 Full Release) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Simairport Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Simairport was launched on Mar 6, 2017About The GameIn Sim Airport, you management every...
    Read more
    Games

    Silent Hill 4: The Room Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Silent Hill 4: The Room Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Silent Hill 4: The Room was launched on Sep 17,...
    Read more
    Games

    Silent Hill 3 Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Silent Hill 3 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Silent Hill 3 was launched on May 23, 2003About The GameSilent Hill...
    Read more
    Games

    Silent Hill 2 Enhanced Edition Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Silent Hill 2 Enhanced Edition Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Silent Hill 2 was launched on Sep 24, 2001About The...
    Read more

    Sigma Theory: Global Cold War Free Download (v1.10) Full Version




    Sigma Theory: Global Cold War Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Sigma Theory: Global Cold War was launched on Nov 21, 2019

    About The Game

    From the creators of the award-winning sci-fi recreation Out There, within the close to future, a paradigm-shifting scientific discovery looms over the world, promising radical new applied sciences. The world’s superpowers notice they may have the facility to destroy the worldwide monetary system, wipe out complete nations and even achieve entry to immortality. However, this discovery — known as “The Sigma Theory” — can solely be harnessed by a handful of scientists. You are positioned on the head of your nation’s Sigma division. Your goal is to make sure that it’s your nation that reaps the advantages of Sigma Theory earlier than anybody else. To obtain this you should have highly effective assets at your disposal: a cadre of the world’s most elite covert brokers, superior tactical drones and, in fact, your personal abilities in diplomacy and subterfuge. It’s a chilly struggle on the market, one wherein mankind should resist its future. First, recruit a workforce of 4 particular brokers from 50 distinctive unlockable characters to help your missions. Each comes with their very own story, motivations and traits that outline their habits throughout missions. In Sigma Theory, diplomacy is the important thing to attaining your objectives. Meet your international counterparts and additional your aims utilizing flattery, threats or blackmail. You can even recuperate your captured brokers, advance your analysis, and rather more. Develop your relations with highly effective lobbies and armed and influential teams to acquire their favor. But watch out, they might activate you.




    How to Download & Install Sigma Theory: Global Cold War

    1. Click the Download button under and try to be redirected to AddHaven.
    2. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and anticipate it to complete.
    3. Once Sigma Theory: Global Cold War is completed downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Sigma.Theory.Global.Cold.War.v1.10.zip” (To do that you have to have WinRAR, which you may get right here).
    4. Double click on contained in the Sigma Theory: Global Cold War folder and run the exe utility.
    5. Have enjoyable and play! Make certain to run the sport as administrator and when you get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the packages within the folder.

    Sigma Theory: Global Cold War Free Download

    Click the obtain button under to begin Sigma Theory: Global Cold War Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the complete model of the sport. Don’t neglect to run the sport as administrator.

    System Requirements

    • OS: Windows Vista
    • Processor: 1,3 GHz CPU
    • Memory: 1 GB RAM
    • Graphics: NVIDIA GT 440 or AMD Radeon HD 5550 w/ 512 MB
    • Storage: 1 GB accessible area

    DOWNLOAD NOW




    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

    RELATED ARTICLES

    Games

    Simairport Free Download (2020 Full Release) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Simairport Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Simairport was launched on Mar 6, 2017About The GameIn Sim Airport, you management every...
    Read more
    Games

    Silent Hill 4: The Room Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Silent Hill 4: The Room Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Silent Hill 4: The Room was launched on Sep 17,...
    Read more
    Games

    Silent Hill 3 Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Silent Hill 3 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Silent Hill 3 was launched on May 23, 2003About The GameSilent Hill...
    Read more
    Games

    Silent Hill 2 Enhanced Edition Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Silent Hill 2 Enhanced Edition Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Silent Hill 2 was launched on Sep 24, 2001About The...
    Read more
    Games

    Sid Meier’s Civilization V Free Download (Incl. ALL DLC’s) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Sid Meier’s Civilization V Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Sid Meier’s Civilization V was launched on Sep 21, 2010About The...
    Read more

    Latest Posts

    Games

    Simairport Free Download (2020 Full Release) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Simairport Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Simairport was launched on Mar 6, 2017About The GameIn Sim Airport, you management every...
    Read more
    Games

    Silent Hill 4: The Room Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Silent Hill 4: The Room Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Silent Hill 4: The Room was launched on Sep 17,...
    Read more
    Games

    Silent Hill 3 Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Silent Hill 3 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Silent Hill 3 was launched on May 23, 2003About The GameSilent Hill...
    Read more
    Games

    Silent Hill 2 Enhanced Edition Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Silent Hill 2 Enhanced Edition Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Silent Hill 2 was launched on Sep 24, 2001About The...
    Read more

    Don't Miss

    Games

    Speedrunners Free Download (Incl. DLC) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Speedrunners Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Speedrunners was launched on Apr 19, 2016About The GameIn a metropolis full of superheroes,...
    Read more
    Games

    Spark The Electric Jester Free Download (v1.5) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Spark The Electric Jester Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Spark The Electric Jester was launched on Apr 10, 2017About The...
    Read more
    Games

    Spark The Electric Jester 2 Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Spark The Electric Jester 2 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Spark The Electric Jester 2 was launched on May 16,...
    Read more
    Games

    Space Hulk: Deathwing – Enhanced Edition Free Download (v2.42 & ALL DLC’s) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Space Hulk: Deathwing – Enhanced Edition Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Space Hulk: Deathwing – Enhanced Edition was launched on...
    Read more
    Games

    Space Haven Free Download (v0.8.15) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Space Haven Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Space Haven was launched on May 21, 2020About The GameHow to Download & Install...
    Read more

    Stay in touch

    To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

    EDITOR PICKS

    POPULAR POSTS

    POPULAR CATEGORY

    © The Goa Spotlight 2020