    Silent Hill 2 Enhanced Edition Free Download Full Version




    Silent Hill 2 Enhanced Edition Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Silent Hill 2 was launched on Sep 24, 2001

    About The Game

    Silent Hill 2: Enhanced Edition is an ongoing challenge of enhancement packages that makes the PC model of Silent Hill 2 appropriate with fashionable {hardware} and playable in a 16:9 widescreen facet ratio, whereas bettering visuals, audio, and bugs. Examples of what Silent Hill 2: Enhanced Edition offers are: The use of a widescreen digital camera; excessive definition resolutions; upscaled fonts and 2D photos; PlayStation 2 high quality audio, fog, and shadows; restored post-processing results; higher controller help; and far more. Made by a collaborative group of modders and programmers, using these enhancement packages makes for a definitive Silent Hill 2 HD expertise.




    How to Download & Install Silent Hill 2 Enhanced Edition

    1. Click the Download button under and try to be redirected to AddHaven.
    2. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and watch for it to complete.
    3. Once Silent Hill 2 Enhanced Edition is finished downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Silent.Hill.2.Enhanced.Edition.zip” (To do that you could have WinRAR, which you may get right here).
    4. Double click on contained in the Silent Hill 2 Enhanced Edition folder and run the exe software.
    5. Have enjoyable and play! Make positive to run the sport as administrator and in the event you get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the applications within the folder.

    System Requirements

    • OS: Win Xp 32 or newer
    • Processor: Intel Celeron 1GHz / AMD Duron 2.0GHz
    • Memory: 1 GB RAM
    • Graphics: AMD Radeon Xpress 1200 Series or NVIDIA GeForce FX 5200
    • DirectX: Version 9
    • Storage: 6 GB accessible house

