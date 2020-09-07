Silent Hill 2 Enhanced Edition Free Download Full Version









Silent Hill 2 Enhanced Edition Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Silent Hill 2 was launched on Sep 24, 2001

About The Game

Silent Hill 2: Enhanced Edition is an ongoing challenge of enhancement packages that makes the PC model of Silent Hill 2 appropriate with fashionable {hardware} and playable in a 16:9 widescreen facet ratio, whereas bettering visuals, audio, and bugs. Examples of what Silent Hill 2: Enhanced Edition offers are: The use of a widescreen digital camera; excessive definition resolutions; upscaled fonts and 2D photos; PlayStation 2 high quality audio, fog, and shadows; restored post-processing results; higher controller help; and far more. Made by a collaborative group of modders and programmers, using these enhancement packages makes for a definitive Silent Hill 2 HD expertise.









System Requirements

OS: Win Xp 32 or newer

Win Xp 32 or newer Processor: Intel Celeron 1GHz / AMD Duron 2.0GHz

Intel Celeron 1GHz / AMD Duron 2.0GHz Memory: 1 GB RAM

1 GB RAM Graphics: AMD Radeon Xpress 1200 Series or NVIDIA GeForce FX 5200

AMD Radeon Xpress 1200 Series or NVIDIA GeForce FX 5200 DirectX: Version 9

Version 9 Storage: 6 GB accessible house

