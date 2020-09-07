Monday, September 7, 2020
More
    Home Games
    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

    Latest Posts

    Games

    No Man’s Land (2003 Strategy) Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    No Man’s Land Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. No Man’s Land was launched on Aug 31, 2003About The GameNo Man’s...
    Read more
    Games

    Oh…sir!! The Insult Simulator Free Download (v1.11) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Oh…sir!! The Insult Simulator Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Oh…sir!! The Insult Simulator was launched on Oct 25, 2016About The...
    Read more
    Games

    Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order was launched on Nov 14,...
    Read more
    Games

    Quake Free Download (HD Edition) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Quake Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Quake was launched on Jun 22, 1996About The GameHow to Download & Install QuakeClick the...
    Read more

    SIMULACRA 2 Free Download Full Version




    SIMULACRA 2 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. SIMULACRA 2 was launched on Jan 30, 2020

    About The Game

    The follow-up to the critically acclaimed SIMULACRA, SIMULACRA 2 expands on the discovered telephone horror format with creative new apps, a extra complicated narrative, a bigger live-action forged, and a deeper look into the darker facet of the web. A younger social media influencer’s premature – and unnatural – dying is being dominated as an accident. But Detective Murilo suspects that one thing is amiss. He recruits your assist in investigating the case, and fingers you an important piece of proof; the sufferer’s telephone. Using your investigative expertise, hacking skills, and the sufferer’s influencer community, it’s as much as you to piece collectively the sufferer’s previous.




    How to Download & Install SIMULACRA 2

    1. Click the Download button beneath and try to be redirected to AddHaven.
    2. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and look ahead to it to complete.
    3. Once SIMULACRA 2 is completed downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to SIMULACRA.2.zip” (To do that you could have WinRAR, which you will get right here).
    4. Double click on contained in the SIMULACRA 2 folder and run the exe software.
    5. Have enjoyable and play! Make certain to run the sport as administrator and should you get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the applications within the folder.

    SIMULACRA 2 Free Download

    Click the obtain button beneath to begin SIMULACRA 2 Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the total model of the sport. Don’t overlook to run the sport as administrator.

    System Requirements

    • Requires a 64-bit processor and working system
    • OS: Windows 7
    • Processor: Intel Core i3, Ryzen 3 or equal
    • Memory: 4 GB RAM
    • Graphics: nVidia GeForce 8800 GT, AMD Radeon HD 2400, Intel HD or any graphics card / APUs launched from 2012 onwards
    • DirectX: Version 9.0c
    • Storage: 16 GB accessible area
    • Additional Notes: Headphones really helpful. 4K show supported on Windows 8+ solely.

    DOWNLOAD NOW




    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

    RELATED ARTICLES

    Games

    No Man’s Land (2003 Strategy) Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    No Man’s Land Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. No Man’s Land was launched on Aug 31, 2003About The GameNo Man’s...
    Read more
    Games

    Oh…sir!! The Insult Simulator Free Download (v1.11) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Oh…sir!! The Insult Simulator Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Oh…sir!! The Insult Simulator was launched on Oct 25, 2016About The...
    Read more
    Games

    Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order was launched on Nov 14,...
    Read more
    Games

    Quake Free Download (HD Edition) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Quake Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Quake was launched on Jun 22, 1996About The GameHow to Download & Install QuakeClick the...
    Read more
    Games

    Radio General Free Download (v1.06) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Radio General Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Radio General was launched on Apr 9, 2020About The GameHow to Download & Install...
    Read more

    Latest Posts

    Games

    No Man’s Land (2003 Strategy) Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    No Man’s Land Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. No Man’s Land was launched on Aug 31, 2003About The GameNo Man’s...
    Read more
    Games

    Oh…sir!! The Insult Simulator Free Download (v1.11) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Oh…sir!! The Insult Simulator Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Oh…sir!! The Insult Simulator was launched on Oct 25, 2016About The...
    Read more
    Games

    Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order was launched on Nov 14,...
    Read more
    Games

    Quake Free Download (HD Edition) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Quake Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Quake was launched on Jun 22, 1996About The GameHow to Download & Install QuakeClick the...
    Read more

    Don't Miss

    Games

    SCUM Free Download (v0.3.74.21000) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    SCUM Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. SCUM was launched on Aug 29, 2018About The GameThe world’s unquenchable want for leisure...
    Read more
    Games

    Sisterly Lust Free Download (Uncensored) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Sisterly Lust Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Sisterly Lust was launched on Dec 31, 2019About The GameUntil not too long...
    Read more
    Games

    Slain: Back From Hell Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Slain: Back From Hell Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Slain: Back From Hell was launched on Mar 24, 2016About The...
    Read more
    Games

    Star Ocean – The Last Hope – 4K & Full HD Remaster Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Star Ocean – The Last Hope – 4K & Full HD Remaster Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Star Ocean –...
    Read more
    Games

    Star Command Galaxies Free Download (Beta 2.1) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Star Command Galaxies Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Star Command Galaxies was launched on Sep 17, 2015About The GameStar Command...
    Read more

    Stay in touch

    To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

    EDITOR PICKS

    POPULAR POSTS

    POPULAR CATEGORY

    © The Goa Spotlight 2020