Slap City Free Download (v0.9.5) Full Version

Slap City Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Slap City was launched on Mar 5, 2018
About The Game
How to Download & Install Slap City
- Click the Download button under and you need to be redirected to AddHaven.
- Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and await it to complete.
- Once Slap City is finished downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Slap.City.v0.9.5.zip” (To do that you could have WinRAR, which you may get right here).
- Double click on contained in the Slap City folder and run the exe software.
- Have enjoyable and play! Make certain to run the sport as administrator and should you get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the applications within the folder.
System Requirements
- Requires a 64-bit processor and working system
- OS: Windows 7 or later
- Processor: SSE2 instruction set assist
- Memory: 1 GB RAM
- Graphics: DirectX/OpenGL/Vulkan Compatible
- Storage: 1 GB accessible area