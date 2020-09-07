Slime Rancher Free Download (v1.4.2) Full Version









Slime Rancher Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Slime Rancher was launched on Aug 1, 2017

Slime Rancher is an enthralling, first-person, sandbox expertise. Play as Beatrix LeBeau: a plucky, younger rancher who units out for a life a thousand gentle years away from Earth on the ‘Far, Far Range.’ Each day will current new challenges and dangerous alternatives as you try and amass an ideal fortune within the enterprise of slime ranching. Collect colourful slimes, develop crops, harvest sources, and discover the untamed wilds by way of the mastery of your all-purpose vacpack. The famend rancher, Hobson Twillgers, has handed his ranch on to you. Get it again up and operating, uncover the secrets and techniques hidden on this mysterious planet, and dominate the Plort Market.









System Requirements

OS: Windows XP(SP3)+

Windows XP(SP3)+ Processor: 2.2GHz Dual Core

2.2GHz Dual Core Memory: 4 GB RAM

4 GB RAM Graphics: 512MB VRAM

512MB VRAM DirectX: Version 9.0c

Version 9.0c Storage: 1 GB obtainable house

