Monday, September 7, 2020
More
    Home Games
    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

    Latest Posts

    Games

    Sniper Elite (2005) Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Sniper Elite Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Sniper Elite was launched on Oct 18, 2005About The GameAs World War II...
    Read more
    Games

    Smart City Plan Free Download (v1.05) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Smart City Plan Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Smart City Plan was launched on Mar 6, 2020About The GameSmart City...
    Read more
    Games

    Slime Rancher Free Download (v1.4.2) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Slime Rancher Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Slime Rancher was launched on Aug 1, 2017About The GameSlime Rancher is an...
    Read more
    Games

    Slender: The Arrival Free Download (v1.5.2) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Slender: The Arrival Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Slender: The Arrival was launched on Oct 28, 2013About The GameHow to Download...
    Read more

    Smart City Plan Free Download (v1.05) Full Version




    Smart City Plan Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Smart City Plan was launched on Mar 6, 2020

    About The Game

    Smart City Plan is a contemporary metropolis builder sport: Plan zones, roads, public transport like trains, trams, buses, subways and even the hypertube. Set taxes and insurance policies and implement sensible metropolis applied sciences. Generate a sustainable metropolis and handle your residents. Start by creating a number of roads and specify zones the place your residents can begin constructing their properties, outlets and firms. Once all the things runs wonderful, your can begin increasing your metropolis. Extend it by offering public transport to your residents and implement insurance policies. Ensure all the things is taken look after: Pollution, noise, crime, waste, water, power and so forth. Your assistant will assist you by guiding your via the method of doing all this simply.GameplayThe sport is operating in real-time, however might be accelerated and paused at any time. Manage insurance policies, monitor monetary knowledge, analyze issues in your metropolis. Expand town when you could have discovered how all the things works and handle the general public transport system, and construct new infrastructure buildings, stations, rails, hypertube tracks, bridges, and even area ports.




    How to Download & Install Smart City Plan

    1. Click the Download button beneath and you need to be redirected to AddHaven.
    2. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and watch for it to complete.
    3. Once Smart City Plan is finished downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Smart.City.Plan.zip” (To do that it’s essential to have WinRAR, which you will get right here).
    4. Double click on contained in the Smart City Plan folder and run the exe utility.
    5. Have enjoyable and play! Make positive to run the sport as administrator and in the event you get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the applications within the folder.

    Smart City Plan Free Download

    Smart City Plan (v1.05)
    Size: 73.77 MB

    System Requirements

    • OS: Windows 7
    • Processor: 2 GHz twin core
    • Memory: 1 GB RAM
    • Graphics: Hardware accelerated graphics with devoted reminiscence
    • Storage: 120 MB accessible area
    • Additional Notes: minimal decision of 1024×786

    DOWNLOAD NOW




    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

    RELATED ARTICLES

    Games

    Sniper Elite (2005) Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Sniper Elite Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Sniper Elite was launched on Oct 18, 2005About The GameAs World War II...
    Read more
    Games

    Slime Rancher Free Download (v1.4.2) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Slime Rancher Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Slime Rancher was launched on Aug 1, 2017About The GameSlime Rancher is an...
    Read more
    Games

    Slender: The Arrival Free Download (v1.5.2) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Slender: The Arrival Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Slender: The Arrival was launched on Oct 28, 2013About The GameHow to Download...
    Read more
    Games

    Slay The Spire Free Download (v2.0) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Slay The Spire Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Slay The Spire was launched on Jan 23, 2019About The GameWe fused...
    Read more
    Games

    Slap City Free Download (v0.9.5) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Slap City Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Slap City was launched on Mar 5, 2018About The GameHow to Download & Install...
    Read more

    Latest Posts

    Games

    Sniper Elite (2005) Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Sniper Elite Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Sniper Elite was launched on Oct 18, 2005About The GameAs World War II...
    Read more
    Games

    Smart City Plan Free Download (v1.05) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Smart City Plan Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Smart City Plan was launched on Mar 6, 2020About The GameSmart City...
    Read more
    Games

    Slime Rancher Free Download (v1.4.2) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Slime Rancher Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Slime Rancher was launched on Aug 1, 2017About The GameSlime Rancher is an...
    Read more
    Games

    Slender: The Arrival Free Download (v1.5.2) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Slender: The Arrival Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Slender: The Arrival was launched on Oct 28, 2013About The GameHow to Download...
    Read more

    Don't Miss

    Games

    Raging Loop Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Raging Loop Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Raging Loop was launched on Aug 23, 2017About The GameImmerse your self in...
    Read more
    Games

    RAGE Free Download (Complete Edition) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    RAGE Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. RAGE was launched on Oct 3, 2011About The GameHow to Download & Install RAGEClick...
    Read more
    Games

    Raft Free Download (Incl. Update 11) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Raft Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Raft was launched on May 23, 2018About The GameYour mission is to outlive an...
    Read more
    Games

    Receiver Free Download (v09.15.2019) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Receiver Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Receiver was launched on Apr 29, 2013About The GameReceiver was created for the 7-day...
    Read more
    Games

    Screencheat Free Download (v3.3.0) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    screencheat Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Screencheat was launched on Oct 21, 2014About The GameHow to Download & Install ScreencheatClick the...
    Read more

    Stay in touch

    To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

    EDITOR PICKS

    POPULAR POSTS

    POPULAR CATEGORY

    © The Goa Spotlight 2020