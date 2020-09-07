Monday, September 7, 2020
    Soldier of Fortune: Platinum Edition Free Download Full Version




    Soldier of Fortune: Platinum Edition Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Soldier of Fortune: Platinum Edition was launched on Aug 28, 2001

    About The Game

    Use all means crucial to search out and safe 4 stolen nuclear warheads. Track and cease the terrorist group answerable for the theft earlier than they will perform their thermonuclear holocaust. Dispatch as many terrorists, skinheads and enemy troopers as crucial to finish your mission. Failure will not be an possibility. 10 covert missions take you thru the political scorching spots of 5 completely different continents throughout 26 ranges of play. Your arsenal consists of ultra-realistic real-world weapons. Enemies are quite a few, and a superb mercenary is aware of that wits and intelligence are simply as vital as weapons and ammo.




    How to Download & Install Soldier of Fortune: Platinum Edition

    1. Click the Download button under and you ought to be redirected to AddHaven.
    2. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and await it to complete.
    3. Once Soldier of Fortune: Platinum Edition is finished downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Soldier.of.Fortune.Platinum.Edition.zip” (To do that you should have WinRAR, which you will get right here).
    4. Double click on contained in the Soldier of Fortune: Platinum Edition folder and run the exe utility.
    5. Have enjoyable and play! Make certain to run the sport as administrator and for those who get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the packages within the folder.

    Soldier of Fortune: Platinum Edition Free Download

    Click the obtain button under to begin Soldier of Fortune: Platinum Edition Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the complete model of the sport. Don’t neglect to run the sport as administrator.

    System Requirements

    • OS: Windows 7 / 8 / 10
    • Processor: 1.8 GHz or higher
    • Memory: 512 MB RAM
    • Graphics: NVIDIA/AMD graphics card appropriate with DirectX 9
    • Storage: 1 GB obtainable area

    DOWNLOAD NOW




