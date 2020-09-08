Tuesday, September 8, 2020
    Phoning Home Free Download (v20180221) Full Version




    Phoning Home Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Phoning Home was launched on Feb 7, 2017

    About The Game

    You play ION, a younger exploration unit on a mission to safe pure assets. When you crash-land on an alien planet your ship is nearly utterly destroyed. Not solely do you need to survive in a wierd new world filled with risks, however to have even a hope of escape you need to discover a strategy to contact your own home planet for assist. With solely your ship’s A.I. for firm, you got down to discover your new residence. On your journey you encounter ANI, a small, stranded service unit who identifies as feminine. ANI is the primary to confess she’s a bit mad, however she can be a precious useful resource, and it quickly turns into clear that there shall be no escape with out her. And so, the 2 of you start a journey that neither of you is ready for, on a planet the place even the legal guidelines of nature appear to not apply. A journey wherein ION and ANI should face the strangest of all attainable challenges if they’re to have any hope of dwelling to inform their very own story.




    How to Download & Install Phoning Home

    1. Click the Download button under and you ought to be redirected to AddHaven.
    2. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and look forward to it to complete.
    3. Once Phoning Home is finished downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Phoning.Home.v20180221.zip” (To do that you need to have WinRAR, which you will get right here).
    4. Double click on contained in the Phoning Home folder and run the exe software.
    5. Have enjoyable and play! Make positive to run the sport as administrator and in case you get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the applications within the folder.

    Phoning Home Free Download

    Click the obtain button under to begin Phoning Home Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the total model of the sport. Don’t overlook to run the sport as administrator.

    System Requirements

    • OS: Windows XP / 7 / 8.1 / 10
    • Processor: Intel Core i5 / AMD, 2.5 GHz
    • Memory: 8 GB RAM
    • Graphics: Dedicated GPU, NVIDIA or AMD, 1.5 GB video reminiscence
    • DirectX: Version 10
    • Storage: 10 GB out there house

