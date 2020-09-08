Tuesday, September 8, 2020
More
    Home Games
    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

    Latest Posts

    Games

    Planetary Annihilation: TITANS Free Download (v113553) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Planetary Annihilation: Titans Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Planetary Annihilation: Titans was launched on Aug 18, 2015About The GameTITANS is...
    Read more
    Games

    Planet Coaster Free Download (v1.6.2 & ALL DLC’s) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Planet Coaster Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Planet Coaster was launched on Nov 17, 2016About The GameSurprise, delight and thrill...
    Read more
    Games

    Plague Inc: Evolved Free Download (v1.17.2) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Plague Inc: Evolved Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Plague Inc: Evolved was launched on Feb 18, 2016About The GamePlague Inc:...
    Read more
    Games

    Pizza Connection 3 Free Download (v20190318) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Pizza Connection 3 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Pizza Connection 3 was launched on Mar 22, 2018About The GameMamma mia…...
    Read more

    Plague Inc: Evolved Free Download (v1.17.2) Full Version




    Plague Inc: Evolved Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Plague Inc: Evolved was launched on Feb 18, 2016

    About The Game

    Plague Inc: Evolved is a novel mixture of excessive technique and terrifyingly real looking simulation. Your pathogen has simply contaminated ‘Patient Zero’ – now you have to deliver concerning the finish of human historical past by evolving a lethal, world Plague while adapting in opposition to all the pieces humanity can do to defend itself. Plague Inc. is so real looking that the CDC even requested the developer to return and converse concerning the an infection fashions within the recreation! Over 100 million gamers have been contaminated by Plague Inc. already. Now, Plague Inc: Evolved combines the unique critically acclaimed gameplay with important, all-new options for PC together with multiplayer, user-generated content material assist, improved graphics and plenty extra.




    How to Download & Install Plague Inc: Evolved

    1. Click the Download button beneath and you have to be redirected to AddHaven.
    2. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and look ahead to it to complete.
    3. Once Plague Inc: Evolved is finished downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Plague Inc Evolved.zip” (To do that you have to have WinRAR, which you will get right here).
    4. Double click on contained in the Plague Inc: Evolved folder and run the exe software.
    5. Have enjoyable and play! Make certain to run the sport as administrator and in the event you get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the applications within the folder.

    Plague Inc: Evolved Free Download

    Click the obtain button beneath to start out Plague Inc: Evolved Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the complete model of the sport. Don’t overlook to run the sport as administrator.

    System Requirements

    • OS: Windows 8
    • Processor: 2.0 GHz Dual Core Processor
    • Memory: 1 GB RAM
    • Graphics: Integrated Graphics (512MB)
    • Storage: 500 MB out there area
    • Additional Notes: Unsupported video chipsets: Intel HD Graphics 3000, Intel GMA X3100, Intel GMA 950

    DOWNLOAD NOW




    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

    RELATED ARTICLES

    Games

    Planetary Annihilation: TITANS Free Download (v113553) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Planetary Annihilation: Titans Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Planetary Annihilation: Titans was launched on Aug 18, 2015About The GameTITANS is...
    Read more
    Games

    Planet Coaster Free Download (v1.6.2 & ALL DLC’s) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Planet Coaster Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Planet Coaster was launched on Nov 17, 2016About The GameSurprise, delight and thrill...
    Read more
    Games

    Pizza Connection 3 Free Download (v20190318) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Pizza Connection 3 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Pizza Connection 3 was launched on Mar 22, 2018About The GameMamma mia…...
    Read more
    Games

    Pistol Whip Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Pistol Whip Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Pistol Whip was launched on Nov 7, 2019About The GameInspired by God-mode motion...
    Read more
    Games

    Pine Free Download (Incl. Patch 7) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Pine Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Pine was launched on Oct 10, 2019About The GamePine is an open world motion...
    Read more

    Latest Posts

    Games

    Planetary Annihilation: TITANS Free Download (v113553) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Planetary Annihilation: Titans Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Planetary Annihilation: Titans was launched on Aug 18, 2015About The GameTITANS is...
    Read more
    Games

    Planet Coaster Free Download (v1.6.2 & ALL DLC’s) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Planet Coaster Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Planet Coaster was launched on Nov 17, 2016About The GameSurprise, delight and thrill...
    Read more
    Games

    Plague Inc: Evolved Free Download (v1.17.2) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Plague Inc: Evolved Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Plague Inc: Evolved was launched on Feb 18, 2016About The GamePlague Inc:...
    Read more
    Games

    Pizza Connection 3 Free Download (v20190318) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Pizza Connection 3 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Pizza Connection 3 was launched on Mar 22, 2018About The GameMamma mia…...
    Read more

    Don't Miss

    Games

    Pure Rock Crawling Free Download (v17.02.2020) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Pure Rock Crawling Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Pure Rock Crawling was launched on Apr 11, 2018About The GamePure Rock...
    Read more
    Games

    Pummel Party Free Download (v1.7.1i) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Pummel Party Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Pummel Party was launched on Sep 20, 2018About The GamePummel Party is a...
    Read more
    Games

    PULSAR: Lost Colony Free Download (Beta 28.1) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    PULSAR: Lost Colony Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. PULSAR: Lost Colony was launched on Sep 15, 2015About The GameHow to...
    Read more
    Games

    Pulang : Insanity Lunatic Edition Free Download (v1.0.0.4) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Pulang : Insanity Lunatic Edition Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Pulang : Insanity was launched on Mar 13, 2020About The...
    Read more
    Games

    Psychedelica Of The Black Butterfly Free Download (v1.06) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Psychedelica Of The Black Butterfly Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Psychedelica Of The Black Butterfly was launched on Nov 15,...
    Read more

    Stay in touch

    To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

    EDITOR PICKS

    POPULAR POSTS

    POPULAR CATEGORY

    © The Goa Spotlight 2020