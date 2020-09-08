Planetary Annihilation: TITANS Free Download (v113553) Full Version









Planetary Annihilation: Titans Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Planetary Annihilation: Titans was launched on Aug 18, 2015

About The Game

TITANS is the massive stand-alone enlargement to the already massive-scale RTS Planetary Annihilation, which incorporates the bottom recreation and provides tons of recent options: Devastate your enemies with 5 large Titan-class tremendous items just like the earth-shaking Atlas bot and lightning-wielding Zeus airship! Expand your strategic arsenal with 16 new items similar to versatile Hover Tanks, indomitable Orbital Battleships, and voracious Nanobot Swarms! Elevate your recreation with new planets that characteristic multi-level terrain accessible in each single and multiplayer.









How to Download & Install Planetary Annihilation: Titans

Planetary Annihilation: Titans Free Download

System Requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and working system

OS: Windows 7 64 bit

Windows 7 64 bit Processor: MODERN Quad Core Processor

MODERN Quad Core Processor Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics: Shader 3.0 / OpenGL 3.2 +, 1 GB GPU RAM

Shader 3.0 / OpenGL 3.2 +, 1 GB GPU RAM DirectX: Version 9.0c

Version 9.0c Storage: 5 GB accessible house

5 GB accessible house Additional Notes: Windows XP and Vista are NOT supported.

