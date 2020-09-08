Tuesday, September 8, 2020
    Please, Dont Touch Anything Free Download (v1.6.6.6) Full Version




    Please, Dont Touch Anything Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Please, Dont Touch Anything was launched on Mar 26, 2015

    About The Game

    Please, Don’t Touch Anything is a cryptic, brain-racking button-pushing simulation. Covering for a colleague who’s taking a toilet break, you end up in entrance of a mysterious panel which solely part is a purple button. And because you’ve clearly been instructed to not contact something, the one factor you need to do now’s push that rattling button. Push it and count on to be held answerable for any unintended aftermath. And there will likely be many.




    How to Download & Install Please, Dont Touch Anything

    1. Click the Download button beneath and try to be redirected to AddHaven.
    2. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and look forward to it to complete.
    3. Once Please, Dont Touch Anything is finished downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Please.Dont.Touch.Anything.v1.6.6.6.zip” (To do that it’s essential to have WinRAR, which you will get right here).
    4. Double click on contained in the Please, Dont Touch Anything folder and run the exe software.
    5. Have enjoyable and play! Make positive to run the sport as administrator and when you get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the applications within the folder.

    Please, Dont Touch Anything Free Download

    Click the obtain button beneath to begin Please, Dont Touch Anything Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the complete model of the sport. Don’t overlook to run the sport as administrator.

    System Requirements

    • OS: Microsoft® Windows® XP / Vista / 7 / 8
    • Processor: Any processor with a minimum of 1.0GHz
    • Memory: 512 MB RAM
    • Graphics: Any card with a minimum of 128MB
    • Storage: 50 MB obtainable area

    DOWNLOAD NOW




