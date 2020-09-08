Tuesday, September 8, 2020
More
    Home Games
    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

    Latest Posts

    Games

    Prince Of Persia: The Sands Of Time Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Prince Of Persia: The Sands Of Time Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Prince Of Persia: The Sands Of Time was...
    Read more
    Games

    Prince Of Persia: The Forgotten Sands Free Download (Incl. Door Bug Fix) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Prince Of Persia: The Forgotten Sands Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Prince Of Persia: The Forgotten Sands was launched on...
    Read more
    Games

    Primal Carnage: Extinction Free Download (v1.8.4) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Primal Carnage: Extinction Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Primal Carnage: Extinction was launched on Apr 3, 2015About The GameDinosaurs have...
    Read more
    Games

    Praey for the Gods Free Download (v0.5.106) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Praey for the Gods Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Praey for the Gods was launched on Jan 31, 2019About The...
    Read more

    Primal Carnage: Extinction Free Download (v1.8.4) Full Version




    Primal Carnage: Extinction Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Primal Carnage: Extinction was launched on Apr 3, 2015

    About The Game

    Dinosaurs have been resurrected from extinction, wreaking havoc on a distant tropical island! A group of elite mercenaries has been dropped in to take away the risk. The stage is about for the last word showdown. Will you utilize claws and tooth to search out the people, or make these bloodthirsty beasts extinct for the second time Primal Carnage: Extinction reinvigorates the profitable formulation of the unique recreation with extra dinos, new recreation modes & additional maps! Experience improved graphics, overhauled mechanics, reimagined ranges and higher customization that allows you to play your individual method! Unleash your internal dinosaur and take management of the deadliest predators the world’s ever seen. Play as 10 distinct dinosaur lessons, from sneaky spitters to towering tyrants, all ruthless and really hungry. Call forth your primal rage and let free your roar, granting distinctive skills similar to sending teammates into rage mode as T.Rex, or scenting out pesky people as Oviraptor. To survive towards these lethal prehistoric predators, the people should use a big selection of devastating weaponry & devices. The mercenaries have 5 distinct human lessons, every with their very own specialties. Be alert, and hold one eye on the sky. You or your group mates is perhaps pounced by a raptor or grabbed by a pterosaur! Wage excessive prehistoric warfare throughout a wide range of environments, starting from lush tropical jungles, to perilous mountaintops and deserted labs. With blizzards, lava and acid pits to cope with, you’ll have greater than weapons and tooth to fret about.




    How to Download & Install Primal Carnage: Extinction

    1. Click the Download button under and you ought to be redirected to AddHaven.
    2. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and anticipate it to complete.
    3. Once Primal Carnage: Extinction is completed downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Primal.Carnage.Extinction.v1.8.4.zip” (To do that it’s essential to have WinRAR, which you will get right here).
    4. Double click on contained in the Primal Carnage: Extinction folder and run the exe utility.
    5. Have enjoyable and play! Make certain to run the sport as administrator and in the event you get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the applications within the folder.

    Primal Carnage: Extinction Free Download

    Click the obtain button under to begin Primal Carnage: Extinction Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the total model of the sport. Don’t neglect to run the sport as administrator.

    System Requirements

    • OS: Windows XP Service Pack 3
    • Processor: 2.0GHz+ Single-Core CPU
    • Memory: 5 GB RAM
    • Graphics: 512 MB+ devoted graphics card supporting Shader Model 3.0
    • DirectX: Version 9.0c
    • Storage: 14 GB accessible house
    • Additional Notes: *Users could expertise compatibility points on 32-bit techniques

    DOWNLOAD NOW




    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

    RELATED ARTICLES

    Games

    Prince Of Persia: The Sands Of Time Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Prince Of Persia: The Sands Of Time Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Prince Of Persia: The Sands Of Time was...
    Read more
    Games

    Prince Of Persia: The Forgotten Sands Free Download (Incl. Door Bug Fix) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Prince Of Persia: The Forgotten Sands Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Prince Of Persia: The Forgotten Sands was launched on...
    Read more
    Games

    Praey for the Gods Free Download (v0.5.106) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Praey for the Gods Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Praey for the Gods was launched on Jan 31, 2019About The...
    Read more
    Games

    Praetorians – HD Remaster Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Praetorians – HD Remaster Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Praetorians – HD Remaster was launched on Jan 24, 2020About The...
    Read more
    Games

    Power Rangers: Battle For The Grid Free Download (Incl. ALL DLC’s) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Power Rangers: Battle For The Grid Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Power Rangers: Battle For The Grid was launched on...
    Read more

    Latest Posts

    Games

    Prince Of Persia: The Sands Of Time Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Prince Of Persia: The Sands Of Time Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Prince Of Persia: The Sands Of Time was...
    Read more
    Games

    Prince Of Persia: The Forgotten Sands Free Download (Incl. Door Bug Fix) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Prince Of Persia: The Forgotten Sands Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Prince Of Persia: The Forgotten Sands was launched on...
    Read more
    Games

    Primal Carnage: Extinction Free Download (v1.8.4) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Primal Carnage: Extinction Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Primal Carnage: Extinction was launched on Apr 3, 2015About The GameDinosaurs have...
    Read more
    Games

    Praey for the Gods Free Download (v0.5.106) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Praey for the Gods Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Praey for the Gods was launched on Jan 31, 2019About The...
    Read more

    Don't Miss

    Games

    My Hero One’s Justice 2 Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    My Hero One’s Justice 2 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. My Hero One’s Justice 2 was launched on Mar 12,...
    Read more
    Games

    My Friend Pedro Free Download (v1.03) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    My Friend Pedro Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. My Friend Pedro was launched on Jun 20, 2019About The GameMy Friend...
    Read more
    Games

    MX Vs. ATV Unleashed Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    MX Vs. ATV Unleashed Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. MX Vs. ATV Unleashed was launched on Jan 16, 2006About The...
    Read more
    Games

    MX vs. ATV Reflex Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    MX vs. ATV Reflex Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. MX vs. ATV Reflex Reflex was launched on Nov 26, 2010About...
    Read more
    Games

    Necropolis: Brutal Edition Free Download (v1.1.1) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Necropolis: Brutal Edition Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Necropolis: Brutal Edition was launched on Jul 2016About The GameNECROPOLIS: BRUTAL EDITION...
    Read more

    Stay in touch

    To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

    EDITOR PICKS

    POPULAR POSTS

    POPULAR CATEGORY

    © The Goa Spotlight 2020