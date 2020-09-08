Prince Of Persia: The Forgotten Sands Free Download (Incl. Door Bug Fix) Full Version









Prince Of Persia: The Forgotten Sands Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Prince Of Persia: The Forgotten Sands was launched on Jun 8, 2010

About The Game

How to Download & Install Prince Of Persia: The Forgotten Sands

Click the Download button under and you need to be redirected to AddHaven. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and look ahead to it to complete. Once Prince Of Persia: The Forgotten Sands is completed downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Prince.of.Persia.The.Forgotten.Sands.zip” (To do that you should have WinRAR, which you may get right here). Double click on contained in the Prince Of Persia: The Forgotten Sands folder and run the exe utility. Have enjoyable and play! Make positive to run the sport as administrator and if you happen to get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the packages within the folder.

Prince Of Persia: The Forgotten Sands Free Download

Click the obtain button under to start out Prince Of Persia: The Forgotten Sands Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the complete model of the sport. Don’t overlook to run the sport as administrator.









System Requirements

OS: Windows XP (SP3) / Windows Vista (SP2) / Windows 7

Windows XP (SP3) / Windows Vista (SP2) / Windows 7 Processor: 2.6 GHz dual-core Intel Pentium D or AMD Athlon 64 X2 3800+ (2.2 GHz Intel Core 2 Duo or AMD Athlon 64 X2 4400+ or larger really useful)

2.6 GHz dual-core Intel Pentium D or AMD Athlon 64 X2 3800+ (2.2 GHz Intel Core 2 Duo or AMD Athlon 64 X2 4400+ or larger really useful) Memory: 1 GB Windows XP / 2 GB Windows Vista, Windows 7 (2 GB / 4 GB really useful)

1 GB Windows XP / 2 GB Windows Vista, Windows 7 (2 GB / 4 GB really useful) Graphics: 256 MB DirectX 9.0c–compliant card with Shader Model 3.0 or larger (512 MB really useful) (see supported listing*)

256 MB DirectX 9.0c–compliant card with Shader Model 3.0 or larger (512 MB really useful) (see supported listing*) DirectX®: DirectX 9.0c

DirectX 9.0c Hard Drive: 8 GB

8 GB Sound: DirectX 9.0c–compliant sound card (5.1 sound card really useful)

DirectX 9.0c–compliant sound card (5.1 sound card really useful) Peripherals Supported: Windows-compliant keyboard, mouse, optionally available controller (Xbox 360 Controller for Windows really useful)

DOWNLOAD NOW









