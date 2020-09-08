Prince Of Persia: The Sands Of Time Free Download Full Version









Prince Of Persia: The Sands Of Time Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Prince Of Persia: The Sands Of Time was launched on Dec 2, 2003

About The Game

Amidst the scorched sands of historic Persia, there’s a legend spun in an historic tongue. It speaks of a time borne by blood and dominated by deceit. Drawn to the darkish powers of a magic dagger, a younger Prince is led to unleash a lethal evil upon a lovely kingdom. Aided by the wiles of a seductive princess and absolutely the powers of the Sands of Time, the Prince levels a harrowing quest to reclaim the Palace’s cursed chambers and restore peace to his land.

System Requirements

Supported OS: Windows® 2000/XP (solely) Processor: 800 MHz Pentium® III or AMD Athlon™ System Memory: 256 MB of RAM Video Card: 64 MB GeForce™ 3 or larger, or ATI® Radeon™ 8500 or larger, Matrox Parhelia™. (GeForce4 MX not supported) Sound Card: DirectX® 9.0 or larger compliant sound card DirectX Version: DirectX® model 9.0c or larger Hard Disk: 1.5 GB out there onerous disk house Supported Peripherals: ThrustMaster FIRESTORM Dual Analog 3 Note: For an up-to-date listing of supported chipsets, video playing cards, and working methods, please go to the FAQ for this recreation at: http://help.ubi.com.



